Ronaldo handed 2-yr prison sentence & €18.8 million tax bill penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a 2-year prison sentence and ordered to pay €18.8 mln to the Spanish Treasury after failing to comply with tax laws. However, he will not serve the jail term as he has no previous criminal record.

Ronaldo agreed to a deal with the Spanish State Bar and accepted the conditions imposed by the Tax Agency, reports El Mundo, after being accused of evading tax commitments totalling €14.7 million.

The Real Madrid superstar recognized four fiscal offenses, which resulted in a prison sentence of two years - six months for each crime - that does not imply effective compliance and payment.

READ MORE: 'This is Ronaldo’s last World Cup, Messi's final chance to make difference' – Mourinho (VIDEO)

Spanish law dictates that a sentence of two years or under, imposed on an individual with no prior criminal record, can be served on probation.

Ronaldo, 33, is currently in Russia taking part in the 2018 World Cup with the Portugal national team, whom he will captain against Spain in their Group B opener in Sochi on Friday.