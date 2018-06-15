News

No Mo: Salah on subs bench for Egypt World Cup opener

15 Jun, 2018 11:47
No Mo: Salah on subs bench for Egypt World Cup opener
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97o5
/ Reuters

Egypt and Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah will start on the substitutes bench for Egypt in their World Cup 2018 opener against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg on Friday.

Read more
Mohammed Salah prepares for Egypt's opening game against Uruguay. Mourinho predicts draw from Russia vs Egypt, says hosts will make it out of group

It was feared that Salah could miss the entire tournament after he suffered a shoulder injury during last month’s Champions League final in Kiev following a foul from Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

Pharaohs head coach Hector Cuper has named the Premier League Player of the Year on the bench for the Maghreb nation’s Group A opener versus Uruguay, who boast their own star front man in striker Luis Suarez.

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abo Rida effectively ruled Salah out of  Egypt’s opener, but promised he would be fit for the match versus hosts Russia in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

"We’re trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the option to play or not. I know him very well, and I’m sure he’s not afraid," Cuper said on Thursday. 

"A risk of playing a match is something we can’t hide. In terms of him on the pitch, he’ll have full guarantees. If we do see at the last minute there’s an issue, we’ll see if it can be resolved."

If Salah is to play any part in the opening game against the South American nation at Ekaterinburg Arena, which falls on the same day as his 26th birthday, he will do so as a replacement.

Also read
‘Couldn’t believe it was happening’: 12yo football fan with Down syndrome opens World Cup (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 12:00
No Mo: Salah on subs bench for Egypt World Cup opener
15 Jun, 2018 11:47
UN envoys sport team jerseys to embrace Russia 2018 World Cup kickoff (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 01:13
Mourinho predicts draw from Russia vs Egypt, says hosts will make it out of group
14 Jun, 2018 20:59
World Cup opening game: Russia’s footballers surprise those of little faith to kick-off the party
14 Jun, 2018 20:41
Wave of Mexicans steal hearts by posing with disabled Russian fans at World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:29
'No one expected this': Russian fans react to 5-0 thumping of Saudis in World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:17
‘Russia don’t have reason to be super optimistic,’ Mourinho warns after rout of Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 18:44
Twitter reacts to Russia’s seismic World Cup victory against Saudi Arabia
14 Jun, 2018 18:20
Russia opens World Cup with historic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia  
14 Jun, 2018 16:56
Surprise selection Gazinsky scores 1st World Cup 2018 goal for Russia
14 Jun, 2018 15:48
World Cup Russia Saudi Arabia live! A fan-first page puts social center
14 Jun, 2018 15:02
'Football will conquer the world': Putin & Infantino open 2018 World Cup
14 Jun, 2018 14:32
'You are a goalie': Belarus President Lukashenko plays football with Zabivaka upon arrival in Russia
14 Jun, 2018 14:19
'This is Ronaldo’s last World Cup, Messi's final chance to make difference' – Mourinho (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 13:59
Brazil’s team for opening game leaked by Gabriel Jesus’ friend
14 Jun, 2018 13:44
'Cane you kick it?' England captain depicted on Matryoshka doll, but spelling hits the bar
14 Jun, 2018 13:43
The World Cup’s biggest opening round shocks
14 Jun, 2018 12:31
'We carry your colors on our chest': Peru fans wave huge 'positive message' jersey in Moscow center
14 Jun, 2018 11:21
'The more love at World Cup the better': Romantic stories should blossom, Russian MP says
14 Jun, 2018 11:08
'Absolutely no trouble, pleasantly surprised!' England fan in Moscow enjoys carnival atmosphere
14 Jun, 2018 10:34
Belgium's King Philippe set for Moscow trip to back team’s quest for glory
14 Jun, 2018 10:03
Russian babushka gets in World Cup mood with Colombia fans in Moscow (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 09:54
'Spasibo Russia!' Colombia fans thank host nation as World Cup fever takes over Moscow
14 Jun, 2018 09:39
Moscow turns into sea of color as Russia prepares for World Cup kick-off (VIDEOS)
14 Jun, 2018 07:36
'Being an immigrant helps to embrace diversity'– Infantino on running post of FIFA president (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 19:53
All roads lead to Russia: the most unusual ways of getting to World Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 17:40
Peter Schmeichel visits Moscow, central hub of Russia 2018
13 Jun, 2018 16:14
'Don't have sex with foreign men': Russian lawmaker's World Cup advice
13 Jun, 2018 15:43
‘Huge pressure, but they have to win’ – Mourinho predicts opening game World Cup joy for Russia
13 Jun, 2018 15:00
‘We can send messages of unity through football’ – FIFA President Infantino (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 14:34
Fernando Hierro to coach Spain at World Cup following removal of Lopetegui
13 Jun, 2018 13:45
Trump tweets congratulations to North America World Cup 2026 winning bid
13 Jun, 2018 12:06
Putin thanks ‘entire world football family’ for help in organizing 2018 World Cup
13 Jun, 2018 11:59
FIFA chief Infantino confirms he will run for reelection
13 Jun, 2018 11:19
North America bid wins FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting rights
13 Jun, 2018 10:52
‘More than 20 heads of state to attend World Cup opener’ – LOC chief Sorokin
13 Jun, 2018 10:23
Spain sack manager Lopetegui two days before World Cup opening game versus Portugal
13 Jun, 2018 10:08
Jose Mourinho predicts Ronaldo vs Messi cliffhanger in World Cup final
13 Jun, 2018 07:00
Mo Salah filmed in intense workout to recover in time for Egypt’s World Cup opener (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 21:11