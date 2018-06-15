‘It will be a great World Cup’: Trump on 2026 winning bid

US president Donald Trump has promised a ‘great’ World Cup 2026 after the United Bid of U.S.A, Mexico and Canada won the right to host the tournament at a FIFA annual congress in on Wednesday.

“Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada,” Trump wrote on Friday. “I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice.”

The United Bid beat off competition from Morocco by 134 votes to 65 votes from FIFA at the congress in Moscow, held one day before 2018 World Cup hosts Russia took on Saudi Arabia.

Businessman and Robert ‘Bob’ Kraft, owner of the Major League Soccer (MLS) side new England Patriots, was an instrumental part of the team that won the bid. Kraft is also owner of the NFL’s New england Patriots.

The current World Cup kicked off with a 5-0 rout from Russia against the saudis at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The tournament runs until July 15.