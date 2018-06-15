‘Everyone’s been really cool with us, there hasn’t been any racism’: Nigeria’s Mikel

Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel has praised the support of local fans opposed to racism incidents while he based in Russia for the 2018 World Cup, he’s been in Russia for the World Cup.

“Everyone has been really cool with us in Russia, everyone has supported us, there hasn’t been any racism,” Mikel said from Nigeria’s training base in Kaliningrad, the most westerly of the Russia 2018 host cities.

“It’s actually been surprising how how much they have supported us. I don’t know maybe it’s because my girlfriend is Russian, or for some other reasons. In any case, we feel at home here and expect in tomorrow’s game against Croatia the support will be great.”

Nigeria kick off their World Cup campaign versus Argentina in Kaliningrad Stadium, with the match taking place at 10 pm Moscow time.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in what has been dubbed the ‘Group of Death’ with Leo Messi’s Argentina and cult heroes Iceland completing the group.