Nigeria up the World Cup fashion stakes with flashy travel outfits

11 Jun, 2018 17:00
Nigeria have upped the stakes in the World Cup fashion battle, heading for Russia in stunning white travel suits set off with a football design and wing-like pattern with a nod to the team’s Super Eagles nickname.

The Nigerian players unleashed their sartorial splendor on social media as they prepared to fly to Russia on Monday.

Players including captain John Obi Mikel were proudly snapped in their traditional knee-length garb with green trim, complete with matching hats and slip-on shoes.

The former Chelsea player captioned his pic: “Russia here we come.”

Russia here we come 🇳🇬 #Naija

Публикация от Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi)

✈️ 🇷🇺

Публикация от Kenneth Omeruo (@omeruo)

Nigeria had already wowed the world with their new Nike kits ahead of the World Cup, with sales exceeding 3 million.

They’ve now taken football fashion to another level off the pitch – in a move which divided opinion on social media.

Some thought the team’s fashion focus might distract them from the fact that they were heading to Russia to play football rather than just model…

 

Twitter user Chucho Maine played on the similarities to the ceremonial attire of superhero the Black Panther, punning “Wakanda sh*t is this?” - in reference to the Marvel character's homeland. 

The travel suit choice went down much better with others, however, with one user saying that even if the team did fall short in Russia, at least they would go down in style.

 

Solomon Godwin A wrote that the outfits would match the team’s stylish play.

Other social media users linked the stylish suits to the team’s on-pitch attire.

They stylish gear even drew praise from UK politician David Lammy.

Recent days have seen a flurry of arrivals to Russia ahead of the World Cup kick-off on June 14 – and many have showcased previously unseen sartorial skills.

Iceland had a cool blue-jacket number that some saw as Viking vogue, although others took it as a footballing fashion flop.

READ MORE: Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)

Panama are perhaps the team to have given the Nigerians the best run for their money fashion-wise so far, donning stylish headgear when they flew in last week. 

Nigeria are expected to land in Southern Russia later on Monday, and face a World Cup group containing Argentina, Croatia and Iceland. They open their campaign aginst the Croatians on Saturday in Kaliningrad. 

