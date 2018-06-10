News

Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)

10 Jun, 2018 11:51
Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/979i
/ Facebook

Football fans have poked fun on social media at Iceland's fashion sense, casually mocking the squad's suit and shoes combo upon the team's arrival in Russia ahead of the World Cup 2018 tournament.

The World Cup first-timers were snapped setting off and arriving from the tiny island nation in cool laser-blue blazers and navy trousers, neatly finished with brown shoes. But not everyone was impressed with their attire, although most of the ribbing was light-hearted.

Iceland will be taking part in their first-ever World Cup finals after announcing themselves on the international football stage at Euro 2016, where they dumped England out of the tournament on their way to the quarter-finals, to the tune of their famous 'Thunder Clap'.

Aside from the light-hearted taunts, most of the reaction to everyone's favorite hipster team came in the form of messages of support from around the world, particularly from fans from countries that didn't qualify for the tournament.

'The Vikings' face stiff competiton in their maiden World Cup having been drawn in the tournament's 'group of death' alongside Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia. They kick off their campaign against Lionel Messi and co. at Luzhniki Stadium on June 16. The team will complete their World Cup preparations at the Nadezhda Resort Complex in the Krasnodar region. 

Also read
‘Football is an element that defines us’: Uruguay university scraps classes during World Cup games
10 Jun, 2018 12:15
Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 11:51
Ronaldo & reigning European champions Portugal touch down in Moscow for World Cup
9 Jun, 2018 16:17
‘I’ll be ready’: Salah vows he’ll be fit to face Uruguay in Egypt’s World Cup opener
9 Jun, 2018 16:01
Battle of the brands: Will Adidas, Nike or hipster upstarts win the bid for your World Cup cash?
9 Jun, 2018 14:10
Germany’s Gundogan booed by own fans over meeting with Turkish president (VIDEO)
9 Jun, 2018 12:24
No racism issue in Russia, come to World Cup and see for yourself – Nigeria envoy
9 Jun, 2018 02:26
'Welcome to the FIFA World Cup!': Putin greets football teams & fans coming to Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
8 Jun, 2018 20:31
78-year-old ‘King of Polish fans’ set to attend his 11th successive World Cup in Russia
8 Jun, 2018 18:25
Stanley Cup champ Ovechkin to be invited to World Cup opening game
8 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iraqi Mo Salah lookalike hoping to emulate Liverpool man in more ways than one
8 Jun, 2018 16:10
‘I’m not scared of Suarez, I can bite him myself!’ - Russia defender Kutepov
8 Jun, 2018 14:39
Will Smith official World Cup 2018 song video clip released (VIDEO)
8 Jun, 2018 13:43
Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup opener could have impact on global oil market
7 Jun, 2018 21:18
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
7 Jun, 2018 19:24
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
7 Jun, 2018 18:33
Russia become lowest-ranked World Cup team after slipping below Saudis in FIFA standings
7 Jun, 2018 17:32
Iran hits back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions
7 Jun, 2018 16:51
Roberto Firmino trolls ‘idiot’ Sergio Ramos over Champions League final comments
7 Jun, 2018 16:15
World Cup 2018: All the build-up to the big kick-off in Russia
7 Jun, 2018 15:17
'House on wheels': German fan, 70, driving vintage tractor to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 14:18
Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup (PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 12:30
Ordinary Russian football fans: The lesser-heard voices that will be loudest at the World Cup
7 Jun, 2018 11:16
Inside look at Luzhniki Stadium: Moscow’s World Cup 2018 opener & final venue (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
7 Jun, 2018 10:46
'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin
7 Jun, 2018 10:01
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 07:00
Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
5 Jun, 2018 18:07
‘For every player, it is a dream’ - Nigeria great Nwankwo Kanu on playing in World Cup
5 Jun, 2018 17:10
Match Mourinho - Test yourself against José in RT's exclusive World Cup 2018 predictions playoff!
5 Jun, 2018 11:53