‘He is definitely leaving Spain now’: Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax penalty

The news that the Spanish treasury has levied a suspended prison sentence and massive tax bill on Cristiano Ronaldo hours before he takes on Spain in a pivotal World Cup clash has set Twitter alight this afternoon.

It was announced today that Ronaldo has been hit with a two-year prison sentence, along with a fine of €18.8 million, after having been found to have committed four separate taxation offences.

Spanish law dictates that Ronaldo won’t see any time behind bars, as any first time offender sentenced to two years or less in prison will serve probation only.

Ronaldo’s legion of fans in Madrid may be concerned at this development. The Portuguese star has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and it’s feared by many that his legal wranglings could expedite a move away from Real Madrid.

However, Ronaldo will look to take some measure of revenge against the punishment as he seeks to derail Spanish World Cup hopes when the two sides meet later today in Sochi.

That fake smile when you’ve just been handed a two year suspended prison sentence and a €18m fine, but have to face the cameras for your big World Cup game just after. #worldcup #Ronaldo #Worldcup2018Russia #Portugal #spain #PORSPA #PORESP pic.twitter.com/jKkNwP9RTl — Gavin L (@UnderscoreGav) June 15, 2018

Buzzing to see how Ronaldo responds to Spain fining him €18.8m tonight when he plays them. #Ronaldo #WorldCup — Ben (@BRHD90) June 15, 2018

Spain: Fires manager 1 day before World Cup

Media: Well the story is going to be all about this and only this ahead of the Iberian clash

Ronaldo: Hold my beer. #WorldCup #Ronaldo #iberianclash #PortugalvSpain — Jake Hayes (@jakeyh77) June 15, 2018

World Cup is serious! Spain announcing Ronaldo’s 2 year sentence the morning of the game is hysterical. — TheBigDeBowski (@jonathndebellis) June 15, 2018