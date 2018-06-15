News

‘He is definitely leaving Spain now’: Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax penalty

15 Jun, 2018 16:37
‘He is definitely leaving Spain now’: Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax penalty
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97pj
/ Reuters

The news that the Spanish treasury has levied a suspended prison sentence and massive tax bill on Cristiano Ronaldo hours before he takes on Spain in a pivotal World Cup clash has set Twitter alight this afternoon.

Read more
Ronaldo handed 2-yr prison sentence & €18.8 million tax bill penalty

The news that the Spanish treasury has levied a suspended prison sentence and massive tax bill on Cristiano Ronaldo hours before he takes on Spain in a pivotal World Cup clash has set Twitter alight this afternoon.

It was announced today that Ronaldo has been hit with a two-year prison sentence, along with a fine of €18.8 million, after having been found to have committed four separate taxation offences.

Spanish law dictates that Ronaldo won’t see any time behind bars, as any first time offender sentenced to two years or less in prison will serve probation only.

Ronaldo’s legion of fans in Madrid may be concerned at this development. The Portuguese star has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and it’s feared by many that his legal wranglings could expedite a move away from Real Madrid.

However, Ronaldo will look to take some measure of revenge against the punishment as he seeks to derail Spanish World Cup hopes when the two sides meet later today in Sochi.

Also read
Ronaldo answers tax avoidance prison sentence by smashing in penalty versus Spain
15 Jun, 2018 18:09
Saudi Arabia to sue Qatari broadcaster over ‘biased’ World Cup coverage
15 Jun, 2018 16:53
‘He is definitely leaving Spain now’: Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax penalty
15 Jun, 2018 16:37
Party like a Russian!: How Moscow marked Russia’s World Cup opener win (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
15 Jun, 2018 16:29
'Hotter than at home!' Sochi welcomes Spain & Portugal supporters ahead of World Cup clash
15 Jun, 2018 14:59
Portugal v Spain: Subplots add to intrigue to Iberian World Cup showdown in Sochi
15 Jun, 2018 14:39
Late Uruguay onslaught pays off in 1-0 win over Salah-less Egypt
15 Jun, 2018 13:59
Happy birthday, Mo Salah: Twitter pays tribute to the Egyptian King
15 Jun, 2018 13:41
Fines for insulting Russian national football team if new bill becomes law
15 Jun, 2018 12:38
‘Couldn’t believe it was happening’: 12yo football fan with Down syndrome opens World Cup (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 12:00
No Mo: Salah on subs bench for Egypt World Cup opener
15 Jun, 2018 11:47
UN envoys sport team jerseys to embrace Russia 2018 World Cup kickoff (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 01:13
Mourinho predicts draw from Russia vs Egypt, says hosts will make it out of group
14 Jun, 2018 20:59
World Cup opening game: Russia’s footballers surprise those of little faith to kick-off the party
14 Jun, 2018 20:41
Wave of Mexicans steal hearts by posing with disabled Russian fans at World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:29
'No one expected this': Russian fans react to 5-0 thumping of Saudis in World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:17
‘Russia don’t have reason to be super optimistic,’ Mourinho warns after rout of Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 18:44
Twitter reacts to Russia’s seismic World Cup victory against Saudi Arabia
14 Jun, 2018 18:20
Russia opens World Cup with historic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia  
14 Jun, 2018 16:56
Surprise selection Gazinsky scores 1st World Cup 2018 goal for Russia
14 Jun, 2018 15:48
World Cup Russia Saudi Arabia live! A fan-first page puts social center
14 Jun, 2018 15:02
'Football will conquer the world': Putin & Infantino open 2018 World Cup
14 Jun, 2018 14:32
'You are a goalie': Belarus President Lukashenko plays football with Zabivaka upon arrival in Russia
14 Jun, 2018 14:19
'This is Ronaldo’s last World Cup, Messi's final chance to make difference' – Mourinho (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 13:59
Brazil’s team for opening game leaked by Gabriel Jesus’ friend
14 Jun, 2018 13:44
'Cane you kick it?' England captain depicted on Matryoshka doll, but spelling hits the bar
14 Jun, 2018 13:43
The World Cup’s biggest opening round shocks
14 Jun, 2018 12:31
'We carry your colors on our chest': Peru fans wave huge 'positive message' jersey in Moscow center
14 Jun, 2018 11:21
'The more love at World Cup the better': Romantic stories should blossom, Russian MP says
14 Jun, 2018 11:08
'Absolutely no trouble, pleasantly surprised!' England fan in Moscow enjoys carnival atmosphere
14 Jun, 2018 10:34
Belgium's King Philippe set for Moscow trip to back team’s quest for glory
14 Jun, 2018 10:03
Russian babushka gets in World Cup mood with Colombia fans in Moscow (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 09:54
'Spasibo Russia!' Colombia fans thank host nation as World Cup fever takes over Moscow
14 Jun, 2018 09:39
Moscow turns into sea of color as Russia prepares for World Cup kick-off (VIDEOS)
14 Jun, 2018 07:36
'Being an immigrant helps to embrace diversity'– Infantino on running post of FIFA president (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 19:53
All roads lead to Russia: the most unusual ways of getting to World Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 17:40
Peter Schmeichel visits Moscow, central hub of Russia 2018
13 Jun, 2018 16:14
'Don't have sex with foreign men': Russian lawmaker's World Cup advice
13 Jun, 2018 15:43
‘Huge pressure, but they have to win’ – Mourinho predicts opening game World Cup joy for Russia
13 Jun, 2018 15:00
‘We can send messages of unity through football’ – FIFA President Infantino (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 14:34