News

Twitter reacts to Russia’s seismic World Cup victory against Saudi Arabia

14 Jun, 2018 18:20
Twitter reacts to Russia’s seismic World Cup victory against Saudi Arabia
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97mg
/ Sputnik

Russian football fans have been preparing for this moment for eight years but even their wildest dreams probably didn’t envision what took place inside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow today.

The 5-0 victory that the hosts recorded against Saudi Arabia is the biggest winning margin in a World Cup opening game in the tournament’s history.

The performance was orchestrated by the attacking talents of Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin, who chose the biggest possible stage to guide their teammates to their first win in seven matches.

READ MORE: Surprise selection Gazinsky scores 1st World Cup 2018 goal for Russia

Moscow is in full-on party mode following the victory and confidence inside the Russian camp will be at an all-time high, ahead of their remaining Group A showdowns, against Egypt and Uruguay.

Fans and journalists across the globe have been taking to social media in the aftermath of demolition of Saudi Arabia and below are some of the best.                

Also read
‘Russia don’t have reason to be super optimistic,’ Mourinho warns after rout of Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 18:44
Twitter reacts to Russia’s seismic World Cup victory against Saudi Arabia
14 Jun, 2018 18:20
Russia opens World Cup with historic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia  
14 Jun, 2018 16:56
Surprise selection Gazinsky scores 1st World Cup 2018 goal for Russia
14 Jun, 2018 15:48
World Cup Russia Saudi Arabia live! A fan-first page puts social center
14 Jun, 2018 15:02
'Football will conquer the world': Putin & Infantino open 2018 World Cup
14 Jun, 2018 14:32
'You are a goalie': Belarus President Lukashenko plays football with Zabivaka upon arrival in Russia
14 Jun, 2018 14:19
'This is Ronaldo’s last World Cup, Messi's final chance to make difference' – Mourinho (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 13:59
Brazil’s team for opening game leaked by Gabriel Jesus’ friend
14 Jun, 2018 13:44
'Cane you kick it?' England captain depicted on Matryoshka doll, but spelling hits the bar
14 Jun, 2018 13:43
The World Cup’s biggest opening round shocks
14 Jun, 2018 12:31
'We carry your colors on our chest': Peru fans wave huge 'positive message' jersey in Moscow center
14 Jun, 2018 11:21
'The more love at World Cup the better': Romantic stories should blossom, Russian MP says
14 Jun, 2018 11:08
'Absolutely no trouble, pleasantly surprised!' England fan in Moscow enjoys carnival atmosphere
14 Jun, 2018 10:34
Belgium's King Philippe set for Moscow trip to back team’s quest for glory
14 Jun, 2018 10:03
Russian babushka gets in World Cup mood with Colombia fans in Moscow (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 09:54
'Spasibo Russia!' Colombia fans thank host nation as World Cup fever takes over Moscow
14 Jun, 2018 09:39
Moscow turns into sea of color as Russia prepares for World Cup kick-off (VIDEOS)
14 Jun, 2018 07:36
'Being an immigrant helps to embrace diversity'– Infantino on running post of FIFA president (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 19:53
All roads lead to Russia: the most unusual ways of getting to World Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 17:40
Peter Schmeichel visits Moscow, central hub of Russia 2018
13 Jun, 2018 16:14
'Don't have sex with foreign men': Russian lawmaker's World Cup advice
13 Jun, 2018 15:43
‘Huge pressure, but they have to win’ – Mourinho predicts opening game World Cup joy for Russia
13 Jun, 2018 15:00
‘We can send messages of unity through football’ – FIFA President Infantino (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 14:34
Fernando Hierro to coach Spain at World Cup following removal of Lopetegui
13 Jun, 2018 13:45
Trump tweets congratulations to North America World Cup 2026 winning bid
13 Jun, 2018 12:06
Putin thanks ‘entire world football family’ for help in organizing 2018 World Cup
13 Jun, 2018 11:59
FIFA chief Infantino confirms he will run for reelection
13 Jun, 2018 11:19
North America bid wins FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting rights
13 Jun, 2018 10:52
‘More than 20 heads of state to attend World Cup opener’ – LOC chief Sorokin
13 Jun, 2018 10:23
Spain sack manager Lopetegui two days before World Cup opening game versus Portugal
13 Jun, 2018 10:08
Jose Mourinho predicts Ronaldo vs Messi cliffhanger in World Cup final
13 Jun, 2018 07:00
Mo Salah filmed in intense workout to recover in time for Egypt’s World Cup opener (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 21:11
England arrive! Three Lions rock up at Repino hotel for World Cup (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 17:15
‘Germany is Germany’: Mourinho tips four-time World Cup winners to reach semi-finals in Russia
12 Jun, 2018 16:21
Brazil training prank: Birthday boy Coutinho pelted with eggs by Neymar & teammates (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 14:50
‘Little fellow’ Leo Messi & Argentina to advance to World Cup semi-finals in #MatchMourinho
12 Jun, 2018 14:39
‘France, we’ll beat you again’: Portugal will romp into semi-finals in Russia, Mourinho predicts
12 Jun, 2018 14:12
Jose Mourinho predicts World Cup quarter-final heartache for England against Brazil
12 Jun, 2018 13:07
‘VAR cannot replace referees,’ - FIFA refereeing head Busacca (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:29