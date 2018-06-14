Twitter reacts to Russia’s seismic World Cup victory against Saudi Arabia

Russian football fans have been preparing for this moment for eight years but even their wildest dreams probably didn’t envision what took place inside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow today.

The 5-0 victory that the hosts recorded against Saudi Arabia is the biggest winning margin in a World Cup opening game in the tournament’s history.

The performance was orchestrated by the attacking talents of Denis Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin, who chose the biggest possible stage to guide their teammates to their first win in seven matches.

READ MORE: Surprise selection Gazinsky scores 1st World Cup 2018 goal for Russia

Moscow is in full-on party mode following the victory and confidence inside the Russian camp will be at an all-time high, ahead of their remaining Group A showdowns, against Egypt and Uruguay.

Fans and journalists across the globe have been taking to social media in the aftermath of demolition of Saudi Arabia and below are some of the best.

Biggest margin of victory in an opening game since 1934. Not bad for the weakest hosts ever! — Greg Lea (@GregLeaFootball) June 14, 2018

Saudi Arabia when they see a Russia Jersey #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BcWDTPt6Xz — JOKUNLE (@Jokunle) June 14, 2018

Bus with 23 tourist from Saudi Arabia been put on the pitch to play a game of football against Russia ,from the Saudi football players no sign yet...😉 #RUSKSA #5-0 — Pierre van Hooijdonk (@pierrevh17) June 14, 2018

The Saudi Arabia team on the way back to their hotel like: pic.twitter.com/r2cP7VK65R — Goal (@goal) June 14, 2018