Surprise selection Gazinsky scores 1st World Cup 2018 goal for Russia

Russia midfielder Yuri Gazinsky etched his name into football history by scoring the first ever 2018 World Cup goal when he put hosts Russia 1-0 up against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.

Gazinsky rose to head the host nation into the lead on 12 minutes from an Aleksandr Golovin cross. Moments before, Alan Dzagoev had forced a corner from the first real chance of the match.

The tall, blonde-haired 28-year-old plays his club football for FC Krasnodar and was perhaps a surprise selection for many in manager Stanislav Cherchesov’s 23-man squad having only won a handful of caps before the tournament.

Gazinsky made his seventh appearance for Russia against the Saudis and it looks like he will make at least a handful more on his performance in the World Cup opener.





