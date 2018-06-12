News

‘Germany is Germany’: Mourinho tips four-time World Cup winners to reach semi-finals in Russia

12 Jun, 2018 16:21
‘Germany is Germany’: Mourinho tips four-time World Cup winners to reach semi-finals in Russia
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97ex
/ AFP

Jose Mourinho says Germany will again a enjoy a strong World Cup run in Russia this summer, predicting they will progress to an intriguing semi-final clash against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

RT exclusively revealed on Tuesday exactly how the Portuguese managerial great thinks the knockout stages will play out in Russia, all the way up to the final four.

The Special One believes the Germans’ World Cup pedigree will see them cruise out of their group and then see off Switzerland in a predicted last 16 match-up.

He then believes they will knock out a talented Belgium team containing the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, because “Germany is Germany.”

According to Mourinho’s powers of prediction, Joachim Low’s reigning champions will face Argentina in the last four in Russia – setting up a repeat of the final in Brazil four years ago, when Germany claimed a 1-0 extra-time win.

READ MORE: ‘Little fellow’ Leo Messi & Argentina to advance to World Cup semi-finals in #MatchMourinho

Mourinho believes their task will be equally as difficult this time around, facing “the little fellow” Lionel Messi and an Argentinian team laden with attacking threat.

On the other side of the draw, Mourinho has forecast his native Portugal to make a run to the semi-finals in Russia, where he believes they will face five-time winners Brazil.

Read more
/ RT #MatchMourinho: Jose reveals his picks for World Cup knockout stage glory (VIDEO)

Mourinho was clearly impressed with his picks for the final four this summer, saying: “Wow… look at this, two South Americans, the big rivals Brazil and Argentina. The European champion, the big Germany. That’s incredible!”

You won’t need to wait for long to find out exactly how the Manchester United sees the tournament playing out in the grand finale.

We’ll drop the next part of our Match Mourinho predictions playoff on Wednesday, when he will discuss the two semi-finals and final itself.

If you think the Special One is spot on or that he should avoid predictions and stick to the management day job, let us know.

You can post your own World Cup predictions at the bottom of the page or on RT Sport’s Facebook page. Keep an eye out for our #MatchMourinho hashtag on Twitter.        

Also read
‘Germany is Germany’: Mourinho tips four-time World Cup winners to reach semi-finals in Russia
12 Jun, 2018 16:21
Brazil training prank: Birthday boy Coutinho pelted with eggs by Neymar & teammates (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 14:50
‘Little fellow’ Leo Messi & Argentina to advance to World Cup semi-finals in #MatchMourinho
12 Jun, 2018 14:39
‘France, we’ll beat you again’: Portugal will romp into semi-finals in Russia, Mourinho predicts
12 Jun, 2018 14:12
Jose Mourinho predicts World Cup quarter-final heartache for England against Brazil
12 Jun, 2018 13:07
‘VAR cannot replace referees,’ - FIFA refereeing head Busacca (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:29
#MatchMourinho: Jose reveals his picks for World Cup knockout stage glory (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:00
'He reads the Koran, me too!' Iraqi Mo Salah doppelganger greets fans in Baghdad (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 11:25
Schoolboy error? Twitterati mercilessly troll England over World Cup team photo
12 Jun, 2018 10:15
'Mexico World Cup Fan House will 'build bridges' between two countries'- Mexican Ambassador
11 Jun, 2018 18:48
Nigeria up the World Cup fashion stakes with flashy travel outfits
11 Jun, 2018 17:00
Stone me! Stunning Salah & Messi mosaics appear in Kazan ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:49
‘Mustache of hope’: Russians sprout facial hair in support of team ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:25
Take a stunning virtual tour around each World Cup venue with RT’s Stadia 360 project
11 Jun, 2018 15:37
World Cup opening game ball girls attend training on 'how to throw the footballs properly'
11 Jun, 2018 15:05
‘Now we know Russia is really a football country’ – French World Cup winner Desailly (VIDEO)
11 Jun, 2018 13:01
Picture-perfect: French players delighted at stunning personalized artwork in Moscow team hotel
11 Jun, 2018 11:56
‘Hello mate!’ Russian fan tries to kiss Australian reporter in Kazan (VIDEO)
11 Jun, 2018 09:59
Brazilians touch down in Russia as Samba Boys begin bid for 6th World Cup title
11 Jun, 2018 09:37
Party like a Russian: Robbie Williams & Ronaldo to star in World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
11 Jun, 2018 09:30
Mo Salah is the best footballer and a perfect person – Kadyrov (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 22:39
'KungFuPazdan': Polish footballer’s quick reaction saves female reporter from falling lamp (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 18:22
Can you figure out these obscure World Cup 2018 team nicknames? (QUIZ)
10 Jun, 2018 17:01
The Egypt has landed! Salah & co. greeted with 'lezginka' dance after arriving in Russia (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 15:13
‘Football is an element that defines us’: Uruguay university scraps classes during World Cup games
10 Jun, 2018 12:15
Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 11:51
Ronaldo & reigning European champions Portugal touch down in Moscow for World Cup
9 Jun, 2018 16:17
‘I’ll be ready’: Salah vows he’ll be fit to face Uruguay in Egypt’s World Cup opener
9 Jun, 2018 16:01
Battle of the brands: Will Adidas, Nike or hipster upstarts win the bid for your World Cup cash?
9 Jun, 2018 14:10
Germany’s Gundogan booed by own fans over meeting with Turkish president (VIDEO)
9 Jun, 2018 12:24
No racism issue in Russia, come to World Cup and see for yourself – Nigeria envoy
9 Jun, 2018 02:26
'Welcome to the FIFA World Cup!': Putin greets football teams & fans coming to Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
8 Jun, 2018 20:31
78-year-old ‘King of Polish fans’ set to attend his 11th successive World Cup in Russia
8 Jun, 2018 18:25
Stanley Cup champ Ovechkin to be invited to World Cup opening game
8 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iraqi Mo Salah lookalike hoping to emulate Liverpool man in more ways than one
8 Jun, 2018 16:10
‘I’m not scared of Suarez, I can bite him myself!’ - Russia defender Kutepov
8 Jun, 2018 14:39
Will Smith official World Cup 2018 song video clip released (VIDEO)
8 Jun, 2018 13:43
Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup opener could have impact on global oil market
7 Jun, 2018 21:18
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
7 Jun, 2018 19:24
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
7 Jun, 2018 18:33