Brazil training prank: Birthday boy Coutinho pelted with eggs by Neymar & teammates (VIDEO)

Brazil star Philippe Coutinho got a birthday celebration to remember in training on Tuesday, when his teammates pelted him with egg and flour.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder turns 26 today, and his birthday didn’t escape the attention of his teammates. They were filmed at the team's World Cup training base in Sochi, rushing to cover him in eggs and flour before soaking him with water.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo was seen leading the way, before other teammates including Neyamr rushed over to join in – with the crowd cheering in the background.

The Russian voices in the clip can be heard laughing: “a good way of congratulating him on his birthday.”

Coutinho later got his own back though, planting an egg smack on Neymar’s head while Marcelo held him down.

The Barca man laughed off the birthday treatment, in keeping with the high spirits of the Brazilian camp as they head into the World Cup which has seen them go undefeated in their last 11 games.

🇧🇷 Philippe Coutinho gets the birthday treatment from team-mates 🤣#UCL pic.twitter.com/Jx9Lkd2Gl5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 12 June 2018

The Brazil team are in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, and will be based at the swanky Swissotel Resort as they bid for a sixth World Cup title in Russia this summer.

Brazil’s training camp in Sochi is something special. pic.twitter.com/ccttHn8E3I — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) 11 June 2018

Tite’s team flew into Sochi in the early hours of Monday morning, and so far seem to be enjoying the welcome their surroundings, as well as the welcome they’ve had from the locals.

* Brazil stars touch down in Sochi ahead of World Cup campaign : https://t.co/Cgi8w7ftLe pic.twitter.com/yJZB9I4oy8 — ⚽️Football Mania (@footymania247) 11 June 2018

The Brazilians have been drawn in a group with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia, and play the Swiss in their opener in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.