'He reads the Koran, me too!' Iraqi Mo Salah doppelganger greets fans in Baghdad (VIDEO)

12 Jun, 2018 11:25
Hussein Ali is a lookalike with a twist. Not only does he bare a freakish resemblance to Egypt forward Mo Salah, he earns a living the same way and even observes the teachings set out in the Koran, just like his hero.

Like Salah, Ali is an attacking midfielder and plies his trade for Iraqi Premier League outfit Al Zawraa, the most successful team in the country with 13 national championships to their name. 

Ali, 21, wears the number 9 for his club side and has also managed to break into the national team, with 13 caps under his belt despite his relative inexperience. 

Ali also observes the teachings of the Koran, much like devout Muslim Salah, and says that he draws on God's strength before matches, much akin to Liverpool's star man and last season's Premier League Player of the Year.

We play in the same position and I do everything to imitate and copy his movements,” Ali told The National.

He reads the Koran and he asks God to help him before his matches. I also read the Koran and pray,” he added.

Ali was recently filmed walking the streets of Baghdad clad in Liverpool training gear, being greeted with a kiss from locals, casually playing pool, chatting, and of course posing for selfies with fans.

Ali is even more picture perfect to Salah now that the latter has shed his arm sling that cradled his shoulder following injury in the Champions League final last month. 

However, the player has expressed belief he will be ready for Egypt's opener versus Uruguay on Friday in Ekaterinburg. 

