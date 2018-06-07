News

Iran hit back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions

7 Jun, 2018 16:51
Iran hit back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/972d
/ Reuters

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has hit out at Nike after the sports manufacturing giants refused to supply the team with boots due to sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to VOA Persian, Nike said its refusal to provide Iranian players with boots at Russia 2018 was down to the White House’s decision to re-impose US sanctions on Iran as part of its exit from the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Players get used to their sports equipment, and it's not right to change them a week before such important matches," Queiroz said at a training session outside Moscow. “We call on FIFA to come to our help in this issue.”

Read more
© FIFA Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup (PHOTOS)

Nike had previously said in a statement: "The sanctions [from the White House] mean that, as a US company, we cannot provide shoes to players in the Iran national team at this time,” rferl.org reported.

Team Melli’s shirts are provided by Adidas, the German company considered the main rival to Nike. Players are permitted footwear made by any sporting brand, but now Iranian players sponsored by Nike will not be allowed to don the boots because of the ban.

They include Swedish-born Iran striker Saman Ghoddos. The Ostersunds FK player is sponsored by Nike, will be forced to wear a different brand.

Iran were the first nation to arrive in Russia for the World Cup on Tuesday, landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to begin their Russia 2018 preparations. The team arrived with Rubin Kazan player Sardar Azmoun, dubbed ‘The Iranian Messi’, and will be based at the Lokomotiv Bakovka Training Base on the city’s outskirts.

The team play in Kazan against 2010 World Cup winners Spain on June 20 in their second game. On Friday, Iran will play Lithuania at Spartak Stadium.

Also read
Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup opener could have impact on global oil market
7 Jun, 2018 21:18
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
7 Jun, 2018 19:24
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
7 Jun, 2018 18:33
Russia become lowest-ranked World Cup team after slipping below Saudis in FIFA standings
7 Jun, 2018 17:32
Iran hit back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions
7 Jun, 2018 16:51
Roberto Firmino trolls ‘idiot’ Sergio Ramos over Champions League final comments
7 Jun, 2018 16:15
World Cup 2018: All the build-up to the big kick-off in Russia
7 Jun, 2018 15:17
'House on wheels': German fan, 70, driving vintage tractor to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 14:18
Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup (PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 12:30
Ordinary Russian football fans: The lesser-heard voices that will be loudest at the World Cup
7 Jun, 2018 11:16
Inside look at Luzhniki Stadium: Moscow’s World Cup 2018 opener & final venue (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
7 Jun, 2018 10:46
'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin
7 Jun, 2018 10:01
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 07:00
Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
5 Jun, 2018 18:07
‘For every player, it is a dream’ - Nigeria great Nwankwo Kanu on playing in World Cup
5 Jun, 2018 17:10
Match Mourinho - Test yourself against José in RT's exclusive World Cup 2018 predictions playoff!
5 Jun, 2018 11:53
Messi poses with goats for bizarre pre-World Cup photoshoot
4 Jun, 2018 17:04
Russia 2018 official squads announced
4 Jun, 2018 15:43
Germany in crisis, Neymar returns: 5 talking points from the latest World Cup warm-up action
4 Jun, 2018 14:17
Jose Mourinho leads diverse cast of stars for RT World Cup promo (VIDEO)
4 Jun, 2018 13:24
Salah named in Egypt World Cup squad despite injury
4 Jun, 2018 12:29
World Cup trophy tour returns to Moscow after 143,000km journey
4 Jun, 2018 12:02
‘This is our year - 2,400 miles is easy!’: England fans cycle to Russia 2018
3 Jun, 2018 09:33
‘World Cup fans to discover the real Russia live and not from papers’ – UN ambassador
2 Jun, 2018 17:59
Sharpshooters: The strikers aiming for Golden Boot glory at the World Cup
2 Jun, 2018 09:01
World Cup 2018 light show illuminates Moscow’s Manege building (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 23:54
Promotion to help feed starving kids with World Cup goals branded an ‘insult’
1 Jun, 2018 19:29
‘A whole nation stops and stands still’ – Roberto Martinez on pressure of international management
1 Jun, 2018 17:53
Super Eagles sell out: Fans snap up Nigeria World Cup tops within minutes of going on sale (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 13:37