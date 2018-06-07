News

'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin

7 Jun, 2018 10:01
'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/970a

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the legacy of the upcoming FIFA 2018 World Cup, which begins in Moscow on July 14, is one of the biggest goals for the tournament’s host cities.

In the first hour of his annual Direct Line Q&A in Moscow on Thursday, Putin faced a question from former national team player and manager Valery Gazzaev, given live from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, which will host the Russia 2018 opening match on June 14 when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia.

After wishing the Russian president good health, Gazzaev asked: “The whole football community understands you are overwhelmed with work, but we ask you to play your attention to football.

Valery Gazzaev / Sputnik

“You are victorious in terms of spirit and thank you for giving us the opportunity to hold the World Cup, we have all the necessary infrastructure which will facilitate our work. I’d like to ask you to pay attention to football."

In his response, Putin admitted that Russia had disappointed in recent results, but expressed hope that the team could make their fans proud at the tournament.

“From what I understand we are talking about legacy the 2018 World Cup what are we going to do with all that big infrastructure perhaps you’re right,” he said. “We managed to resolve one of biggest challenges that other countries have not been able to do - host Olympic Games - take the infrastructure in Sochi for example, which is still in use.

Read more
Vladimir Putin © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi 'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites

“We spent a lot of money and I agree - needs to work to the benefit of sport. There it should be youth teams youth leagues , these venues whose upgrade on the basis of self-financing and again these stadiums - it is not just a pitch - you have many facilities inside the center which you can have - malls, restaurants cafes, not just sports clubs, and designated space where people can do sports.

“The Local Organizing Committee (LOC 2018) will hand over to the Russian regions and I would like to address these governors: we should not allow to have any open air markets or bazaars out there that we had in 1990s - this in unacceptable - must be used in the purpose that they were designed - so that we have interesting matches in there,” he concluded.

In an interview last month ahead of a trip to China, Putin named his favorites to win football’s biggest prize. The Russian president outlined Argentina, Brazil, Spain and Germany as his top picks to lift the trophy in Moscow on July 15.

The 2018 World Cup begins in Moscow on June 14 when host nation Russia take on Saudi Arabia at the newly-renovated Luzhniki Stadium.

Also read
Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup opener could have impact on global oil market
7 Jun, 2018 21:18
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
7 Jun, 2018 19:24
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
7 Jun, 2018 18:33
Russia become lowest-ranked World Cup team after slipping below Saudis in FIFA standings
7 Jun, 2018 17:32
Iran hit back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions
7 Jun, 2018 16:51
Roberto Firmino trolls ‘idiot’ Sergio Ramos over Champions League final comments
7 Jun, 2018 16:15
World Cup 2018: All the build-up to the big kick-off in Russia
7 Jun, 2018 15:17
'House on wheels': German fan, 70, driving vintage tractor to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 14:18
Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup (PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 12:30
Ordinary Russian football fans: The lesser-heard voices that will be loudest at the World Cup
7 Jun, 2018 11:16
Inside look at Luzhniki Stadium: Moscow’s World Cup 2018 opener & final venue (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
7 Jun, 2018 10:46
'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin
7 Jun, 2018 10:01
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 07:00
Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
5 Jun, 2018 18:07
‘For every player, it is a dream’ - Nigeria great Nwankwo Kanu on playing in World Cup
5 Jun, 2018 17:10
Match Mourinho - Test yourself against José in RT's exclusive World Cup 2018 predictions playoff!
5 Jun, 2018 11:53
Messi poses with goats for bizarre pre-World Cup photoshoot
4 Jun, 2018 17:04
Russia 2018 official squads announced
4 Jun, 2018 15:43
Germany in crisis, Neymar returns: 5 talking points from the latest World Cup warm-up action
4 Jun, 2018 14:17
Jose Mourinho leads diverse cast of stars for RT World Cup promo (VIDEO)
4 Jun, 2018 13:24
Salah named in Egypt World Cup squad despite injury
4 Jun, 2018 12:29
World Cup trophy tour returns to Moscow after 143,000km journey
4 Jun, 2018 12:02
‘This is our year - 2,400 miles is easy!’: England fans cycle to Russia 2018
3 Jun, 2018 09:33
‘World Cup fans to discover the real Russia live and not from papers’ – UN ambassador
2 Jun, 2018 17:59
Sharpshooters: The strikers aiming for Golden Boot glory at the World Cup
2 Jun, 2018 09:01
World Cup 2018 light show illuminates Moscow’s Manege building (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 23:54
Promotion to help feed starving kids with World Cup goals branded an ‘insult’
1 Jun, 2018 19:29
‘A whole nation stops and stands still’ – Roberto Martinez on pressure of international management
1 Jun, 2018 17:53
Super Eagles sell out: Fans snap up Nigeria World Cup tops within minutes of going on sale (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 13:37