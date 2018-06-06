News

'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites

6 Jun, 2018 11:41
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/96xh
/ Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has picked his favourites for success at the 2018 World Cup and has admitted home nation Russia's main aim will be to stage a tournament to please the millions of football fans.

In an exclusive interview with Shen Haixiong, head of China Media Group, Putin named the main candidates to clinch the coveted World Cup trophy as well as Russia’s chances at their home football tournament.

Read more
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor

Putin admitted that, aside from victory in their matches, Russi'a main aim at the tournament will be to stage a tournament to please fans attending the event and the millions watchign around the world.

The interview was recorded on May 31, before the president’s visit to China where he will take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

Discussing Russia’s goals for the tournament off the pitch, Putin stressed that the country’s top priority will be to stage a show that will exceed everyone's expectations.

“Our top goal, as the host country, is to stage the tournament at the highest level and to put up a fantastic show for millions of football lovers from all over the world. This will be our main achievement,” the Russian president said.

As for the Russian national football team, unfortunately, I have to admit that our players haven’t had great results in recent times. But we are pinning our hopes on them, all the Russian fans hope that the players will put in a decent performance. We hope they will play beautiful football and fight until the end.”

When asked about the favorites to lift the World Cup on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium, Putin replied that there are many teams that could potentially triumph.

It’s a difficult question. There are so many contenders to win the World Cup. Latin American teams – Argentina and Brazil are among the favorites," Putin said. "We know that Germany played brilliantly at the last World Cup demonstrating high quality football. Spain also played well showing very beautiful game. I’m sure there will more contenders to win the Cup, but the victory will be taken by the strongest squad.”

Putin will definitely attend two matches at the tournament - the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14, as well as the final, as well as trying to be present at several more games during the month-long tournament.

As the head of state which hosts the tournament I must attend the World Cup opening game and the final. I will check my work schedule, and I will try to attend other games if it’s possible.”

Talking about his favorite football players, Putin said he can name a few players whom he considers to be the most outstanding footballers of all time.

There are several players whom I consider excellent and who can be considered amongst the greatest. I can name Lev Yashin among the great Russian players, and Pele among the international footballers. I also like Maradona very much,” he added.

Also read
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 07:00
Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
5 Jun, 2018 18:07
‘For every player, it is a dream’ - Nigeria great Nwankwo Kanu on playing in World Cup
5 Jun, 2018 17:10
Match Mourinho - Test yourself against José in RT's exclusive World Cup 2018 predictions playoff!
5 Jun, 2018 11:53
Messi poses with goats for bizarre pre-World Cup photoshoot
4 Jun, 2018 17:04
Russia 2018 official squads announced
4 Jun, 2018 15:43
Germany in crisis, Neymar returns: 5 talking points from the latest World Cup warm-up action
4 Jun, 2018 14:17
Jose Mourinho leads diverse cast of stars for RT World Cup promo (VIDEO)
4 Jun, 2018 13:24
Salah named in Egypt World Cup squad despite injury
4 Jun, 2018 12:29
World Cup trophy tour returns to Moscow after 143,000km journey
4 Jun, 2018 12:02
‘This is our year - 2,400 miles is easy!’: England fans cycle to Russia 2018
3 Jun, 2018 09:33
‘World Cup fans to discover the real Russia live and not from papers’ – UN ambassador
2 Jun, 2018 17:59
Sharpshooters: The strikers aiming for Golden Boot glory at the World Cup
2 Jun, 2018 09:01
World Cup 2018 light show illuminates Moscow’s Manege building (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 23:54
Promotion to help feed starving kids with World Cup goals branded an ‘insult’
1 Jun, 2018 19:29
‘A whole nation stops and stands still’ – Roberto Martinez on pressure of international management
1 Jun, 2018 17:53
Super Eagles sell out: Fans snap up Nigeria World Cup tops within minutes of going on sale (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 13:37
Pep talk: World Cup coaches give advice ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 11:04
Moscow hooligans blacklisted ahead of World Cup as police crack down
1 Jun, 2018 10:24
Get your kits out!: Colombian artist paints models in World Cup strips (PHOTOS)
31 May, 2018 19:39
Russian cosmonauts show off football skills in zero-gravity kickabout ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
31 May, 2018 15:02
‘Discriminatory Incidents decreased in Russian football in 2018’ - ex-Chelsea player Smertin
31 May, 2018 13:31
'Partial justice': Cocaine ban Peru captain Guerrero cleared to play at World Cup
31 May, 2018 13:18
Pressure mounts for Russia after latest World Cup warm-up defeat
31 May, 2018 12:49
‘With my son playing here it will be emotional’ – Schmeichel visits Russia 2018 host city Saransk
30 May, 2018 17:48
‘We can consider that a crime’: Egyptian lawyer on €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos for Salah injury
30 May, 2018 17:28
Messi bags hat-trick to fire ominous warning to World Cup rivals
30 May, 2018 16:24
Salah 100% ready for Russia, out of World Cup 2018 opener - Egyptian FA chief
30 May, 2018 15:33
Russia 2018 – 15 days to go: Test your World Cup knowledge with RT Sport’s bumper quiz!
30 May, 2018 14:12