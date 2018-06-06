News

‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar

6 Jun, 2018 13:31
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/96xw
/ RT

RT exclusive guest host and mystic manager Jose Mourinho has picked ‘little fellow’ Lionel Messi to advance from a suffocatingly close Group D, dubbed by many as the tournament’s dreaded ‘group of death’.

“And in the Group D, I think the little fellow will finish first,” Mourinho says on Messi, before picking his second-place finishers as Nigeria. “Wow, this one is going to be hard, but I go for an African team.”

Messi was a losing finalist in 2014 and, despite the voluminous list of personal records and accolades and a trove of trophies at club level with Barcelona, many believe he will never quite justify being mentioned in the same bracket as the country’s most celebrated icon – Diego Maradona, until he breaks his World Cup duck.

Messi and Maradona are perhaps only separated by their notoriety and the World Cup. Maradona, arguably the game’s most complete number 10 to ever lace up a pair of boots, dragged La Albiceleste to the 1986 World Cup as captain.

Current skipper Messi has never won a major international trophy, having also twice been a Copa America final loser to Chile, making it a hat-trick of final defeats for a player widely considered the greatest of his era. The second loss to Chile precipitated a shock retirement decision from Messi, before being coaxed back into the international frame.

Read more
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs

Now, aged 30, the player dubbed the ‘G.O.A.T’ by fans has the chance once again to take his team to glory, and Mourinho believes Russia is the stage for him to exorcise his major tournament demons, picking him to lead the South American nation out of the group, along with Super Eagles Nigeria, leaving Iceland frozen out with Croatia.

The group also possibly has the slickest strips as each team boasts an attractive kit that has already garnered significant attention before a ball has been kicked.

Lots of talk has spread around Super Eagles Nigeria and their kit; sports manufacturer Nike received 3 million orders for the quirky lime green strip, which sold out in minutes of going on sale in London.

An Ivan Rakitic-Luka Modric-led Croatia side kitted out in their famous checkered top. Iceland, almost everyone’s favorite hipster team, are competing in their first World Cup after announcing themselves on the international football scene at Euro 2016, where they advanced to the quarter-finals. But the Vikings will be going home early this summer, according to Mourinho.

READ MORE: Super Eagles sell out: Fans snap up Nigeria World Cup tops within minutes of going on sale (VIDEO)

Can you Match Mourinho in his World Cup 2018 picks? Get involved by commenting on our pinned Facebook post or simply tweet your opinions by replying to our Twitter feed.

Also read
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 07:00
Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
5 Jun, 2018 18:07
‘For every player, it is a dream’ - Nigeria great Nwankwo Kanu on playing in World Cup
5 Jun, 2018 17:10
Match Mourinho - Test yourself against José in RT's exclusive World Cup 2018 predictions playoff!
5 Jun, 2018 11:53
Messi poses with goats for bizarre pre-World Cup photoshoot
4 Jun, 2018 17:04
Russia 2018 official squads announced
4 Jun, 2018 15:43
Germany in crisis, Neymar returns: 5 talking points from the latest World Cup warm-up action
4 Jun, 2018 14:17
Jose Mourinho leads diverse cast of stars for RT World Cup promo (VIDEO)
4 Jun, 2018 13:24
Salah named in Egypt World Cup squad despite injury
4 Jun, 2018 12:29
World Cup trophy tour returns to Moscow after 143,000km journey
4 Jun, 2018 12:02
‘This is our year - 2,400 miles is easy!’: England fans cycle to Russia 2018
3 Jun, 2018 09:33
‘World Cup fans to discover the real Russia live and not from papers’ – UN ambassador
2 Jun, 2018 17:59
Sharpshooters: The strikers aiming for Golden Boot glory at the World Cup
2 Jun, 2018 09:01
World Cup 2018 light show illuminates Moscow’s Manege building (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 23:54
Promotion to help feed starving kids with World Cup goals branded an ‘insult’
1 Jun, 2018 19:29
‘A whole nation stops and stands still’ – Roberto Martinez on pressure of international management
1 Jun, 2018 17:53
Super Eagles sell out: Fans snap up Nigeria World Cup tops within minutes of going on sale (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 13:37
Pep talk: World Cup coaches give advice ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 11:04
Moscow hooligans blacklisted ahead of World Cup as police crack down
1 Jun, 2018 10:24
Get your kits out!: Colombian artist paints models in World Cup strips (PHOTOS)
31 May, 2018 19:39
Russian cosmonauts show off football skills in zero-gravity kickabout ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
31 May, 2018 15:02
‘Discriminatory Incidents decreased in Russian football in 2018’ - ex-Chelsea player Smertin
31 May, 2018 13:31
'Partial justice': Cocaine ban Peru captain Guerrero cleared to play at World Cup
31 May, 2018 13:18
Pressure mounts for Russia after latest World Cup warm-up defeat
31 May, 2018 12:49
‘With my son playing here it will be emotional’ – Schmeichel visits Russia 2018 host city Saransk
30 May, 2018 17:48
‘We can consider that a crime’: Egyptian lawyer on €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos for Salah injury
30 May, 2018 17:28
Messi bags hat-trick to fire ominous warning to World Cup rivals
30 May, 2018 16:24
Salah 100% ready for Russia, out of World Cup 2018 opener - Egyptian FA chief
30 May, 2018 15:33
Russia 2018 – 15 days to go: Test your World Cup knowledge with RT Sport’s bumper quiz!
30 May, 2018 14:12