‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs

Managerial mastermind Jose Mourinho continues his World Cup 2018 predictions by picking Brazil to finishing atop Group E and a surprise 2nd place selection that sees Nemanja Matic scoring a cheeky holiday.

Not many will argue with Mourinho’s pick of Brazil to top Group E. The Samba Boys have gone unbeaten for a whole year since a 1-0 loss to rivals Argentina in June 2017, a defeat that preceded a 20-game winning streak.

Brazil have already been victorious at Luzhniki Stadium - the home of the Russian national team and also the venue for the World Cup 2018 opener and final - dismantling the hosts 3-0 during a second half rout. Mourinho believes they could be on course for further glory on Russian soil at the World Cup led by Neymar Jr, Casemiro, Coutinho and co.

Switzerland are rated a surprising 6th in the official FIFA world rankings, just four ranking points behind the Brazilians. The Man United boss is convinced the Swiss will roll Serbia out to third place in Group E, with Costa Rica rooted to the foot of the table and give United midfielder Nemanja Matic a well-earned holiday after a draining Premier League season.

