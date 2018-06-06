Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho

World-renowned football manager Jose Mourinho has made the stunning prediction that Australia will pip Denmark and Peru to emerge from their group at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Socceroos fans will be bouncing for joy at the news that their team is being backed by one of the shrewdest tacticians in world football – Manchester United manager Mourinho.

The Portuguese managerial mastermind made the prediction as part of his exclusive #MatchMourinho World Cup predictor, where he lays out his picks to progress from the group stage at the World Cup in Russia.

RT revealed the two-time Champions League winner’s selections today – and there was shock in store as he opted for the Aussies to emerge from World Cup Group C alongside the French favorites.

That means much-fancied Denmark, who boast the talents of one of the world’s finest playmakers, Christian Eriksen, will be consigned to an early exit alongside Peru – a team seen by many as the dark horses this summer.

If you think Mourinho is misplaced in his Australian optimism or is spot on by backing the Socceroos, let us know.

You can join the World Cup prediction party by going to RT Sport’s Facebook page and posting your own picks as well as reacting to the Special One’s selections.

There will be more surprise in store as we reveal Mourinho’s predictions for the knockout stages in the coming days – so be sure to follow RT for regular updates.