Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor

Jose Mourinho could be an unpopular man in his Portuguese homeland after backing Spain to pip Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to top spot in their Russia 2018 World Cup group.

The managerial mastermind's pick was part of RT’s exclusive #MatchMourinho predictor, which allows you to pit your wits against one of the game’s shrewdest tacticians.

The Portuguese says Spain will top the group ahead of their Iberian rivals in Group B of the World Cup in Russia. The pair meet in a blockbuster clash in Sochi on June 15, before facing remaining group rivals Iran and Morocco.

Mourinho’s preference for one-time World Cup winners Spain over current European champs Portugal will seem logical to many, given the Spaniards’ impressive 18-game unbeaten streak going into Russia, which included a 6-1 dismantling of Argentina in March.

RT today exclusively revealed Mourinho’s top two choices for each of the eight groups in Russia this summer. You can react to the Special One’s selections by commenting on RT’s Facebook page.

Before fans back home in Portugal lay into their compatriot, Mourinho hinted that a second-place group finish would not spell doom for Fernando Santo's men – so stay tuned to RT as we reveal the managerial great’s knockout predictions soon.