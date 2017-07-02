News

Confed Cup great, but World Cup 2018 will be even better – Isinbayeva to RT

2 Jul, 2017 21:18
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8gug
/ Sputnik

Legendary Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva has praised the organization of the Confederations Cup, but has promised to “surprise” visitors with an even better World Cup next year.

“We hosted everyone at a very high level and I hope that when the fans leave our country, they will keep those thoughts until next year, and we will surprise them even more with the World Cup,” Isinbayeva told RT ahead of the final of the Confederations Cup between Germany and Chile in St. Petersburg.

Read more
© Kai Pfaffenbach Chile 0-1 Germany: World champs win Confed Cup final in St. Petersburg (as it happened)

Isinbayeva, who set 17 world records and won two Olympic Golds, at Athens 2004, and in Beijing four years later, is an official World Cup ambassador, who will represent her home city of Volgograd, one of the host cities of next year’s tournament.

Isinbayeva, 35, says that the Western media coverage of the Confed Cup has been pleasingly positive.

“Of course, we like good reactions from the press – it is important, as they show the world who we are and what we are doing here, so it’s a big achievement for us,” said Isinbayeva, who retired from athletics last year. “We welcome everyone in our country.”

Isinbayeva hopes that Russia, which crashed out at the group stage of the Confederations Cup this year, will do better in 12 months’ time, but says that even if not, the legacy provided by hosting should give Russian football a future advantage.

“The World Cup is giving us a huge push for development, and the football in our country will be better than before. We have beautiful stadiums, and we are nurturing our football players – we are creating new football schools, though of course it is a huge task.”

Also read
Confed Cup great, but World Cup 2018 will be even better – Isinbayeva to RT
2 Jul, 2017 21:18
Germany win Confed Cup with 1-0 victory over Chile in St. Petersburg
2 Jul, 2017 19:54
‘Football has power to bring people together’ - FIFA ambassador & Miss Russia 2003 to RT
2 Jul, 2017 17:53
Chile 0-1 Germany: World champs win Confed Cup final in St. Petersburg (as it happened)
2 Jul, 2017 17:28
‘Friendly & hospitable’: Fans describe warm atmosphere at Confed Cup ahead of closing ceremony
2 Jul, 2017 14:53
Portugal 2-1 Mexico: European champs claim Confed Cup third place in Moscow
2 Jul, 2017 14:40
Chile v Germany: Who will claim Confed Cup glory in St. Petersburg?
2 Jul, 2017 14:05
Portugal v Mexico: Teams meet again with 3rd place at stake in Moscow
2 Jul, 2017 10:31
‘Football for Friendship’ kids impress ex-Liverpool star Stan Collymore with their skills
2 Jul, 2017 01:30
‘We heard about hooligans & racism, but no incidents, all ran smoothly’ – FIFA chief Infantino
1 Jul, 2017 17:39
Shhh...A football tournament in Russia has been a great success!
1 Jul, 2017 13:16
Putin is a phenomenon, Trump is a cartoon character – Maradona
1 Jul, 2017 00:57
Hernandez thanks Russian fans for support, says Mexico now focused on 3rd place playoff
30 Jun, 2017 17:29
Confed Cup: Top 3 past finals as Chile & Germany prepare for St. Petersburg showdown
30 Jun, 2017 16:58
‘We’ve loved our time in Russia!’ – Germany Confed Cup captain Draxler
30 Jun, 2017 16:07
Confed Cup final: 5 things you need to know ahead of Chile-Germany showdown
30 Jun, 2017 14:03
Germany 4-1 Mexico: World champs march through to final after Sochi success
29 Jun, 2017 19:58
Germany 4-1 Mexico: World champs into Confed Cup final (as it happened)
29 Jun, 2017 17:48
FIFA secretary general visits Kazan’s oldest mosque
29 Jun, 2017 16:25
Ronaldo to miss Confed Cup 3rd place playoff to see 2 newborn sons
29 Jun, 2017 14:11
Germany v Mexico: Who will book Confed Cup final spot against Chile?
29 Jun, 2017 11:58
Bravo, Bravo! – Chile beats Portugal 3-0 on penalties to proceed to Confed Cup final
28 Jun, 2017 22:18
Portugal 0-0 Chile: (Chile win 3-0 on penalties)
28 Jun, 2017 17:49
Confed Cup semifinal: Portugal take on Chile in Kazan for 1st final berth
28 Jun, 2017 15:46
Australian fans ‘take over’ Moscow Metro on way to final Confed Cup game (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2017 17:08
‘We feel like home in Sochi’ – Cameroonian fans on Confed Cup experience (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2017 14:54
‘Make sure you come in time!’ Bumper Confed Cup closing ceremony planned in St. Petersburg
26 Jun, 2017 14:01
Meet the Chilean cop sent to Confed Cup to make sure 'La Roja' fans behave themselves
25 Jun, 2017 22:58
Chile 1-1 Australia: South American champs come through battle to reach Confed Cup semifinals
25 Jun, 2017 17:42
Germany 3-1 Cameroon: World champions ease into Confed Cup semifinals as Group B winners
25 Jun, 2017 17:30
Confed Cup Group B finale: Germany & Chile seek to clinch semifinal spots
25 Jun, 2017 12:46
‘Super friendly, welcoming & humble!’ – Mexican fans on Russian Confed Cup welcome
25 Jun, 2017 12:22
Disabled fan invited to Russia’s training before crucial Confed Cup match (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2017 20:37
‘This is my mistake, I will take it upon myself’ - Russia manager Cherchesov on Confed Cup
24 Jun, 2017 20:20
New Zealand 0-4 Portugal: European champs cruise into Confed Cup semifinals
24 Jun, 2017 18:58
Mexico 2-1 Russia: Hosts crash out of Confed Cup in Kazan
24 Jun, 2017 16:56
Mexico 2-1 Russia: Hosts out of Confed Cup (as it happened)
24 Jun, 2017 14:40
'We have no options - we need to win' - Russia’s Cherchesov on crunch Confed Cup match with Mexico
24 Jun, 2017 12:30
New Zealand v Portugal: Euro champs seek point to reach semifinals as All Whites look for 1st win
24 Jun, 2017 09:27
Mexico v Russia: Hosts face crunch Confed Cup match in battle for semifinal spot
23 Jun, 2017 17:48