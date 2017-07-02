News

Portugal v Mexico: Teams meet again with 3rd place at stake in Moscow

2 Jul, 2017 10:31
Portugal v Mexico: Teams meet again with 3rd place at stake in Moscow
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8grj
/ Reuters

European champions Portugal take on CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico for the second time at the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, this time in Sunday’s third-place playoff in Moscow.

The two teams met earlier in the tournament at the group stage in Kazan, where they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, with Mexico twice coming from behind.

Read more
© Maxim Shemetov Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan

Both teams progressed from Group A on seven points, but the Europeans and Gold Cup winners find themselves clashing again in Russia for the second time in just under a fortnight, after Portugal lost their semifinal against a Claudio Bravo-inspired Chile on penalties and Mexico were well beaten by Germany 4-1 in their match.

Portugal are without captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned home to meet his newborn twin sons for the first time following the semifinal defeat. Left-sided defender Raphael Guerreiro has also left the squad through injury.

Head coach Fernando Santos looks set to give game time to those who have featured less frequently so far in Russia, meaning goalkeeper Jose Sa could make his international debut.

Luis Neto, of Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg, could also come into the starting team in defense, while youngster Gelson Martins and Pizzi could also feature at Spartak Stadium on Sunday.

For Mexico, fresh from their mauling at the hands of Germany, the game against Portugal offers a chance to end on their campaign on a high.

Top goalscorer Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has spoken of the team’s disappointment at that defeat, but also of how focused the players are on leaving Russia with some reward for their efforts.

Read more
MexicoТs Javier Hernandez © Maxim Shemetov Hernandez thanks Russian fans for support, says Mexico now focused on 3rd place playoff

Coach Juan Carlos Osorio has rotated his team throughout the tournament – often to the chagrin of fans – and is likely to take the same approach against the Portuguese.

Rodolfo Cota could come in to take over from Guillermo Ochoa between the sticks, while in front of him veteran defender Rafa Marquez could be in line for a start to add to his tally of over 140 caps.

Youngster Jurgen Damm may also start on the flank for El Tri, and 21-year-old Hirving Lozano, who scored against Russia, could return up front.

Mexico came from behind twice during the group stage game against Portugal – the latter occasion through defender Hector Moreno’s injury-time header – and showed fighting spirit right until the end against Germany, with Marco Fabian scoring a late wonder strike in a frantic finale to a game that had looked done and dusted.

That perseverance is typical of the Mexican team, although they will want to focus on keeping things tighter early on and not having to chase the game, as has been the case in all their matches in Russia so far.

Portugal boast the better head-to-head record over the last four games, with two wins and two draws.

It’s the second time the European champions are playing in Moscow at the Confed Cup, having beaten hosts Russia at Spartak Stadium in the group stage, while Mexico are playing in the Russian capital for the first time at the 2017 Tournament of Champions.

Also read
Portugal v Mexico: Teams meet again with 3rd place at stake in Moscow
2 Jul, 2017 10:31
‘Football for Friendship’ kids impress ex-Liverpool star Stan Collymore with their skills
2 Jul, 2017 01:30
‘We heard about hooligans & racism, but no incidents, all ran smoothly’ – FIFA chief Infantino
1 Jul, 2017 17:39
Shhh...A football tournament in Russia has been a great success!
1 Jul, 2017 13:16
Putin is a phenomenon, Trump is a cartoon character – Maradona
1 Jul, 2017 00:57
Hernandez thanks Russian fans for support, says Mexico now focused on 3rd place playoff
30 Jun, 2017 17:29
Confed Cup: Top 3 past finals as Chile & Germany prepare for St. Petersburg showdown
30 Jun, 2017 16:58
‘We’ve loved our time in Russia!’ – Germany Confed Cup captain Draxler
30 Jun, 2017 16:07
Confed Cup final: 5 things you need to know ahead of Chile-Germany showdown
30 Jun, 2017 14:03
Germany 4-1 Mexico: World champs march through to final after Sochi success
29 Jun, 2017 19:58
Germany 4-1 Mexico: World champs into Confed Cup final (as it happened)
29 Jun, 2017 17:48
FIFA secretary general visits Kazan’s oldest mosque
29 Jun, 2017 16:25
Ronaldo to miss Confed Cup 3rd place playoff to see 2 newborn sons
29 Jun, 2017 14:11
Germany v Mexico: Who will book Confed Cup final spot against Chile?
29 Jun, 2017 11:58
Bravo, Bravo! – Chile beats Portugal 3-0 on penalties to proceed to Confed Cup final
28 Jun, 2017 22:18
Portugal 0-0 Chile: (Chile win 3-0 on penalties)
28 Jun, 2017 17:49
Confed Cup semifinal: Portugal take on Chile in Kazan for 1st final berth
28 Jun, 2017 15:46
Australian fans ‘take over’ Moscow Metro on way to final Confed Cup game (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2017 17:08
‘We feel like home in Sochi’ – Cameroonian fans on Confed Cup experience (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2017 14:54
‘Make sure you come in time!’ Bumper Confed Cup closing ceremony planned in St. Petersburg
26 Jun, 2017 14:01
Meet the Chilean cop sent to Confed Cup to make sure 'La Roja' fans behave themselves
25 Jun, 2017 22:58
Chile 1-1 Australia: South American champs come through battle to reach Confed Cup semifinals
25 Jun, 2017 17:42
Germany 3-1 Cameroon: World champions ease into Confed Cup semifinals as Group B winners
25 Jun, 2017 17:30
Confed Cup Group B finale: Germany & Chile seek to clinch semifinal spots
25 Jun, 2017 12:46
‘Super friendly, welcoming & humble!’ – Mexican fans on Russian Confed Cup welcome
25 Jun, 2017 12:22
Disabled fan invited to Russia’s training before crucial Confed Cup match (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2017 20:37
‘This is my mistake, I will take it upon myself’ - Russia manager Cherchesov on Confed Cup
24 Jun, 2017 20:20
New Zealand 0-4 Portugal: European champs cruise into Confed Cup semifinals
24 Jun, 2017 18:58
Mexico 2-1 Russia: Hosts crash out of Confed Cup in Kazan
24 Jun, 2017 16:56
Mexico 2-1 Russia: Hosts out of Confed Cup (as it happened)
24 Jun, 2017 14:40
'We have no options - we need to win' - Russia’s Cherchesov on crunch Confed Cup match with Mexico
24 Jun, 2017 12:30
New Zealand v Portugal: Euro champs seek point to reach semifinals as All Whites look for 1st win
24 Jun, 2017 09:27
Mexico v Russia: Hosts face crunch Confed Cup match in battle for semifinal spot
23 Jun, 2017 17:48
Confederations Cup 2017: Top 5 veterans in Russia
23 Jun, 2017 12:37
Confed Cup Russia 2017: Test your knowledge of the 4 host cities! (QUIZ)
23 Jun, 2017 10:51
Germany 1-1 Chile: Sanchez nets landmark goal as Group B heavyweights draw in Kazan
22 Jun, 2017 20:02
Cameroon 1-1 Australia: Honors even in Group B match in St. Petersburg
22 Jun, 2017 17:13
Germany v Chile: Group B favorites meet in eagerly-awaited Kazan match-up
22 Jun, 2017 16:12
‘Friendly hosts & efficient organization’ – Australian fans enjoy Confed Cup atmosphere
22 Jun, 2017 15:15
Cameroon v Australia: Group B underdogs go in search of 1st win at Confed Cup 2017
22 Jun, 2017 13:09