News

Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan

18 Jun, 2017 17:22
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8f6s
/ Reuters

European Champions Portugal and Gold Cup kings Mexico played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their opening Confederations Cup Group A match in the Russian city of Kazan.

After a cagey opening in front of over 34,000 fans in Kazan, the game sprang to life. Portugal thought they had taken the lead just after 20 minutes when Pepe had the ball in the net after pouncing on a Ronaldo volley that had hit the bar, but it was ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

READ MORE: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan (Live updates)

Portugal did eventually take the lead on 34 minutes though, when Ronaldo broke through into the Mexico box and played a lovely pass to Ricardo Quaresma, who was completely unmarked on the right, and slotted past Guillermo Ochoa.

Mexico responded well to going behind, and hit back through top scorer Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez on 42 minutes, when he headed in a Carlos Vela cross.

The second half started in a similarly cautious vein as the first, but came to life in the latter stages, with defender Cedric giving Portugal the lead on 86 minutes after Mexico failed to clear the danger in their box.

Portugal seemed destined to claim the Group A points, but Mexico rallied again and equalized in added time when Hector Moreno rose highest to head in a corner.

The result puts the sides level on one point each in Group A, behind hosts Russia, who defeated New Zealand 2-0 in their opening game clash in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Russia are next up for Portugal in Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Wednesday, while Mexico face New Zealand in Sochi on the same day.

Also read
Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Late goals seal extraordinary match of disallowed goals
18 Jun, 2017 20:14
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 17:22
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 14:45
Euro champs & Gold Cup kings set for Confed Cup clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 13:40
Ballet, pop stars & folk dances as Russia welcomes FIFA Confederations Cup (PHOTOS)
17 Jun, 2017 20:15
‘We came with open minds’: NZ fans enjoy Petersburg’s White Nights, win vs. Russian fan team
17 Jun, 2017 19:54
Rescued polar bear 'with 6th sense’ joins Hermitage cat in predicting Confed & World Cup results
17 Jun, 2017 17:59
Russia 2-0 New Zealand – Hosts victorious in Confed Cup curtain raiser in St. Petersburg
17 Jun, 2017 16:59
2017 Confed Cup opener: Russia 2-0 New Zealand
17 Jun, 2017 14:58
FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:52
Games, interviews & behind-the-scenes: RT starts special coverage of Confed Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:30
Confed Cup oracle cat forecasts Russian win in game with Kiwis (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2017 08:26
Russia v New Zealand preview: Hosts aim for winning start in Confed Cup opener
16 Jun, 2017 16:23
Putin to attend Confed Cup opener in St. Petersburg
16 Jun, 2017 14:13
Russian arrivals: Teams touch down in Russia ahead of Confed Cup kick-off
15 Jun, 2017 19:54
‘Are we going to play football or not?’: Putin on Russian football team during annual Q&A
15 Jun, 2017 19:36
Meet Achilles the Cat, deaf 'animal psychic' who will predict 2017 Confed Cup results
15 Jun, 2017 19:16
FIFA Confederations Cup: The story of the tournament
15 Jun, 2017 16:01
2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia
14 Jun, 2017 19:31
Australia, Cameroon & Chile all suffer losses in final Confed Cup warm-up games
14 Jun, 2017 18:18
Cheeky Ronaldo Confed Cup mural unveiled near Portugal team hotel in Kazan (PHOTOS)
14 Jun, 2017 14:04
Remarkable Ronaldo: Test your knowledge of Portugal's serial record-breaker (QUIZ)
14 Jun, 2017 13:34
Russia 1-1 Chile: Stalemate in Moscow in pre-Confed Cup friendly
9 Jun, 2017 21:58
Russia 1-1 Chile: Hosts play last warm-up game before Confed Cup kick-off
9 Jun, 2017 15:24
Hitman Smolov aiming to fire Russia to Confed Cup glory
9 Jun, 2017 12:17
Russia gear up for final friendly against Chile in Moscow
8 Jun, 2017 19:40
Australia claim vital World Cup qualifying win over Saudi Arabia
8 Jun, 2017 16:45
‘El Burrito’ – Meet the Mexico debutant looking to conquer the Confed Cup
7 Jun, 2017 18:05
Meet Anthony Hudson – the man plotting to spoil Russia’s Confed Cup opening party
7 Jun, 2017 12:59
Russia blacklists almost 200 football hooligans for Confederations Cup
6 Jun, 2017 15:09
Zobnin injury mars Russia’s Confed Cup warm-up win in Hungary
6 Jun, 2017 13:27
Confed Cup countdown: Warm-up wins for Mexico, Chile & Portugal, while NZ slip to defeat
5 Jun, 2017 11:45
'Expect one big fiesta!' - El Coronel of Mexican fan group 'Pancho Villa's Army' on Confed Cup
2 Jun, 2017 16:56
Russia's Confed Cup, World Cup matches & fan areas to be 'tobacco-free'
2 Jun, 2017 14:05
Russian broadcaster finally agrees TV deal with FIFA for Confed Cup 2017, World Cup 2018 – report
2 Jun, 2017 12:30
#ConfedCup countdown: Chicharito becomes Mexico top scorer in warm-up match
1 Jun, 2017 16:53
FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup : Meet 5 young stars set to shine in Russia
31 May, 2017 14:06
Repairs to 2018 World Cup St. Petersburg Stadium finally complete after shaky start
30 May, 2017 16:08
‘Russia will be hospitable, but its team unpredictable’ – FM Lavrov on Confed Cup
29 May, 2017 13:19
100,000 ‘FAN ID’ passports issued for Confederations Cup
26 May, 2017 17:08