‘Totally shocked’ Jeremy Corbyn & Theresa May react to north London mosque attack
HomeSport

Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan Live updates

Get short URL
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan
© Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
European champions Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, are facing CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico in Kazan, in the second game of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. RT Sport brings you live updates on all the action.
Trends2017 Confederations Cup

  • 18 June 2017

    17:29 GMT

    © Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

    For a full report on the match,CLICK HERE

  • 16:54 GMT

    Full-time: Portugal 2-2 Mexico

  • 16:52 GMT

    Hector Moreno scores for Mexico.

    The resulting corner from the free-kick comes in and Moreno out-jumps Fonte to nod home.

  • 16:51 GMT

    GOAL! Portugal 2-2 Mexico

  • 16:49 GMT

    (90 mins) Mexico have a free-kick in a dangerous position about 25 yards out on the right, but it's fired across the box and is deflected out for a corner.

  • 16:48 GMT

    (89 mins) Close! Portugal break after a Mexico attack, and Martins spins his man in the box, but puts it just wide of the post.

  • 16:46 GMT

    Hang on though, we're going to the VAR for something....

    Was it offside? A handball? It's not entirely clear...

    Phew - relief for Portugal! The goal is given.

    Not sure what all that was about - but Portugal lead with just under 5 minutes left.

  • 16:46 GMT

    Cedric scores for Portugal. Mexico fluff a clearance in their box and the 25-year-old Southampton man is there to pounce.

  • 16:44 GMT

    GOAL! Portugal 2-1 Mexico

  • 16:41 GMT

    (82 mins) Youngster Andre Silva is on for Portugal. At just 21, he's a hot prospect for Portugal and has netted 7 times in 8 games so far for the national team. He's on for Quaresma. Can the young striker conjure something up for the European champs?

More
© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.