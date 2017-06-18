Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan Live updates
18 June 201717:29 GMT
- 16:54 GMT
Full-time: Portugal 2-2 Mexico
- 16:52 GMT
Hector Moreno scores for Mexico.
Hector Moreno grabs a dramatic injury-time equaliser!
The resulting corner from the free-kick comes in and Moreno out-jumps Fonte to nod home.
- 16:51 GMT
GOAL! Portugal 2-2 Mexico
- 16:49 GMT
(90 mins) Mexico have a free-kick in a dangerous position about 25 yards out on the right, but it's fired across the box and is deflected out for a corner.
- 16:48 GMT
(89 mins) Close! Portugal break after a Mexico attack, and Martins spins his man in the box, but puts it just wide of the post.
- 16:46 GMT
Hang on though, we're going to the VAR for something....
Was it offside? A handball? It's not entirely clear...
Phew - relief for Portugal! The goal is given.
Not sure what all that was about - but Portugal lead with just under 5 minutes left.
- 16:46 GMT
Cedric scores for Portugal. Mexico fluff a clearance in their box and the 25-year-old Southampton man is there to pounce.
- 16:44 GMT
GOAL! Portugal 2-1 Mexico
- 16:41 GMT
(82 mins) Youngster Andre Silva is on for Portugal. At just 21, he's a hot prospect for Portugal and has netted 7 times in 8 games so far for the national team. He's on for Quaresma. Can the young striker conjure something up for the European champs?