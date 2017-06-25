News

‘Super friendly, welcoming & humble!’ – Mexican fans on Russian Confed Cup welcome

25 Jun, 2017 12:22
‘Super friendly, welcoming & humble!’ – Mexican fans on Russian Confed Cup welcome
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8g0e
/ Sputnik

Mexican fans have shared their thoughts on the welcome they received when visiting Russia for the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup.

As Kazan hosted the Mexican team for their Confed Cup match with Russia on Saturday, the city’s central streets took on a carnival atmosphere, with fans from both countries interacting, exchanging scarves, and taking pictures.

“I hope that Russia and Mexico (will) go the final game,” said one Mexico fan prior to the match, which turned out to be Russia’s last.

Another traveling supporter, David ‘El Rey’ of the Mexico fan group Pancho Villa’s Army, said the Russian people he met at the match in Kazan were “awesome, beautiful people,” adding that he would recommend coming to Russia to even his non-friends.

“They are very welcoming, very humble. The complete opposite of what is thought at times from the outside," he said talking to RT Sport in one of local bars in Kazan.

But once you actually have the experience of coming out, then it’s a very, very good place,” said David, who was born in Mexico, but lives in California.

“Everybody is just awesome, super friendly. And the atmosphere, as you see here, has been like this the whole time, nonstop and it’s very, very welcoming.

"Kazan is a nice place with great people,” he said. Mexico plays Russia in the team’s final Group A game of the tournament, with ‘El Tri’ needing just a point against the Russians to book their place in the semi-final stage, and Russia needing a win to make sure they don’t become the only host nation not to qualify from a Confed Cup group stage.

Commenting on security at the tournament, David said what he has seen at the 2017 Confederations Cup has been better than that at other major football tournaments, such as previous World Cups.

“Very structured. It’s actually very good. Security wise – there’s a lot of security, which is expected, but it’s a little bit beyond the expectancy,” he said.

“Being at other World Cups, you see the security and you kind of get to see flaws in the security or portions of it, but here it looks like they’ve got the security pretty much tightened down.”

Kazan was also the host city for Mexico’s game versus Portugal, where Mexico rescued a 2-2 draw with a dramatic injury time equalizer after falling behind late on.

Asked if he would recommend the city in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan to friends, David said he would “without a doubt”.

“Without a doubt. I would recommend not only to my friends, but my non friends, people that I don’t know we might meet them and have a chat about it of course yes!”

Also read
Confed Cup Group B finale: Germany & Chile seek to clinch semifinal spots
25 Jun, 2017 12:46
‘Super friendly, welcoming & humble!’ – Mexican fans on Russian Confed Cup welcome
25 Jun, 2017 12:22
Disabled fan invited to Russia’s training before crucial Confed Cup match (VIDEO)
24 Jun, 2017 20:37
‘This is my mistake, I will take it upon myself’ - Russia manager Cherchesov on Confed Cup
24 Jun, 2017 20:20
New Zealand 0-4 Portugal: European champs cruise into Confed Cup semifinals
24 Jun, 2017 18:58
Mexico 2-1 Russia: Hosts crash out of Confed Cup in Kazan
24 Jun, 2017 16:56
Mexico 2-1 Russia: Hosts out of Confed Cup (as it happened)
24 Jun, 2017 14:40
'We have no options - we need to win' - Russia’s Cherchesov on crunch Confed Cup match with Mexico
24 Jun, 2017 12:30
New Zealand v Portugal: Euro champs seek point to reach semifinals as All Whites look for 1st win
24 Jun, 2017 09:27
Mexico v Russia: Hosts face crunch Confed Cup match in battle for semifinal spot
23 Jun, 2017 17:48
Confederations Cup 2017: Top 5 veterans in Russia
23 Jun, 2017 12:37
Confed Cup Russia 2017: Test your knowledge of the 4 host cities! (QUIZ)
23 Jun, 2017 10:51
Germany 1-1 Chile: Sanchez nets landmark goal as Group B heavyweights draw in Kazan
22 Jun, 2017 20:02
Cameroon 1-1 Australia: Honors even in Group B match in St. Petersburg
22 Jun, 2017 17:13
Germany v Chile: Group B favorites meet in eagerly-awaited Kazan match-up
22 Jun, 2017 16:12
‘Friendly hosts & efficient organization’ – Australian fans enjoy Confed Cup atmosphere
22 Jun, 2017 15:15
Cameroon v Australia: Group B underdogs go in search of 1st win at Confed Cup 2017
22 Jun, 2017 13:09
‘Unbelievable emotions’: 10yo girl in wheelchair kissed & hugged by Ronaldo
22 Jun, 2017 01:33
Young Ronaldo fan breaks through security to hug his hero (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2017 21:06
Mexico 2-1 New Zealand: Gold Cup winners survive scare to see off spirited All Whites
21 Jun, 2017 20:19
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo-inspired Portugal beat hosts, record 1st ever victory in Russia
21 Jun, 2017 16:52
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo gives European champs the lead in Moscow Confed Cup clash
21 Jun, 2017 14:12
Mexico v New Zealand: Must-win Confed Cup game for All Whites & CONCACAF champs
21 Jun, 2017 13:24
Portugal seek first win on Russian soil in Moscow Confed Cup sell-out
21 Jun, 2017 12:25
Ronaldo ‘focused on Confed Cup success’ despite looming Spanish tax charges
20 Jun, 2017 17:52
Confed Cup 2017: Round-up of all the action so far
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
RT ‘takes part in history’ as iconic Moscow stadium shapes up for 2018 football World Cup (PHOTOS)
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
‘Fans will give us strength for victory’ – Russia’s Smolov on game v Portugal
20 Jun, 2017 16:16
‘In Moscow, safety is our priority’ – city sports head Gulyaev on World Cup
20 Jun, 2017 15:49
Australia 2-3 Germany: World champs claim entertaining Confed Cup win over Socceroos
19 Jun, 2017 17:04
Australia v Germany: Low’s young guns aim for winning start against Asian champs in Sochi
19 Jun, 2017 13:18
Cameroon fans praise Russia for warm welcome at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup
19 Jun, 2017 10:46
Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Late goals seal extraordinary match of disallowed goals
18 Jun, 2017 20:14
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 17:22
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 14:45
Euro champs & Gold Cup kings set for Confed Cup clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 13:40
Ballet, pop stars & folk dances as Russia welcomes FIFA Confederations Cup (PHOTOS)
17 Jun, 2017 20:15
‘We came with open minds’: NZ fans enjoy Petersburg’s White Nights, win vs. Russian fan team
17 Jun, 2017 19:54
Rescued polar bear 'with 6th sense’ joins Hermitage cat in predicting Confed & World Cup results
17 Jun, 2017 17:59
Russia 2-0 New Zealand – Hosts victorious in Confed Cup curtain raiser in St. Petersburg
17 Jun, 2017 16:59