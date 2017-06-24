Mexico 0-0 Russia: Confed Cup hosts bid to reach semifinals

Confederations Cup hosts Russia are playing Mexico in Kazan in their final Group A match. Cherchesov’s team need to win to guarantee a semifinal spot, while Mexico need just a point to reach the knockout stages. Follow the action with our live updates below.
24 June 201715:06 GMT
(6 mins) Yuri Zhirkov bursts into the Mexico box and goes down looking for a penalty - looked like the contact was minimal. The referee doesn't bother troubling the VAR.
(5 mins) Mexico press and Hirving Lozano fires in the first shot of the game, but Akinfeev saves comfortably in the Russian goal.
Big chants of 'Rossiya' right away from the crowd. They will be important in helping their team push for the win today.
Here are the team sheets:
Team sheets for #MEXRUS Cherchesov makes intentions clear with 2 up front for Russia in Smolov and Bukharov, Hernandez starts for Mexico pic.twitter.com/qj4SVaoy4P— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 24, 2017
We are underway in Kazan - remember hosts Russia must win to guarantee a place in the semifinals.
Team news – NZ v Portugal
Meanwhile up in St. Petersburg, the main news is that Cristiano Ronaldo is IN the team after it was widely expected he’d be rested. It looks like New Zealand will be in for a tough afternoon.
For New Zealand, 18-year-old Dane Ingham starts again after impressing against Mexico.
Kiwi stopper Stefan Marinovic said before the tournament that a clean sheet against the European champions would be the highlight of his career. We’ll see how that pans out…
TEAM NEWS | #ConfedCup— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 24, 2017
🇳🇿🆚🇵🇹
The line-ups ahead of New Zealand-Portugal pic.twitter.com/Ile0EDjUa5
Pancho Villa’s Army
Mexico fans are some of the most vibrant and vociferous in all of world football. They have been enjoying themselves in Kazan ahead of the game. RT Sport’s Danny Armstrong has been taking in the atmosphere with the El Tri fans, including their well-known Pancho Villa’s Army fan group.
Mexican El Tamborazo outside Kazan Arena. Just one and a half hours until kick off #ConfedCup#MEXRUSpic.twitter.com/gJjsWyVh6f— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) 24 июня 2017 г.
Mexican fans Pancho @VillasArmy mixing with Russian fans in Kazan. Great bunch of people. Great to see. #ConfedCup 🇲🇽🇷🇺 #MEXRUSpic.twitter.com/gfSl1PIVD5— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) 24 июня 2017 г.
RT Sport's Danny Armstrong is at Kazan Arena today to bring you the latest updates from the game.
15 minutes until kick off at Kazan Arena #ConfedCup#MEXPOR 🇲🇽🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/AydwnkCp1j— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 24, 2017
Team news – Mexico v Russia
With his team almost certainly needing to win today, Russian boss Stanislav Cherchesov faced the dilemma of taking the game to Mexico or being more cautious in the opening stages and hoping to get a goal or two on the counterattack. It looks like he’s gone for the first option – he’s deploying two up front with Fedor Smolov and Aleksandr Bukharov, and has brought Aleksandr Erokhin into midfield. It’s a bold line-up from the Russian boss.
As expected, Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio has made sweeping changes from the team that scraped the win against New Zealand, opting for a 4-3-3 and bringing back numerous players, including top scorer Hernandez to lead the attacking line. Notably, highly-rated youngster Hirving Lozano, 21, gets his first game time at Russia 2017. Defender Hector Moreno – goal-scoring hero against Portugal – has also recovered from a knock and is in.
TEAM NEWS | #ConfedCup— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) 24 июня 2017 г.
🇲🇽🆚🇷🇺
Here is how @miseleccionmx and @TeamRussia will line up in Kazan#MEXRUSpic.twitter.com/lkLX6Iknoq
An interesting stat: Mexico are the most attacking team at the tournament so far, having had 33 attempts on goal, scoring four. Russian keeper Igor Akinfeev has the top stats at the tournament so far though, with seven saves. He’s conceded just once – from Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Kazan Arena
Today’s Russia-Mexico game is taking place at the 45,000-seater Kazan Arena. Somewhat ironically, it’s the first time the Russian national team has played here, while Mexico opened the tournament here against Portugal, so will perhaps be more familiar with the venue. So much for home advantage – although the majority of fans will of course be supporting the hosts.
🏟️😍— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) 24 июня 2017 г.
Kazan Arena ahead of #MEXRUS#ConfedCuppic.twitter.com/oYR19SAdEe