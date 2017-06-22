News

‘Friendly hosts & efficient organization’ – Australian fans enjoy Confed Cup atmosphere

22 Jun, 2017 15:15
‘Friendly hosts & efficient organization’ – Australian fans enjoy Confed Cup atmosphere
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8fpb
/ Sputnik

Australian fans visiting Russia for the 2017 Confederations Cup have been impressed by the hospitality and efficient organization that has greeted them.

Despite media outlets fearing hooliganism and poor organization would be prevalent during the tournament, Australian football fans have been blown away by the warm welcome and capable management in Sochi.

Australian football historian Les Street was mobbed by interested fans in the city ahead of his country’s Group B match versus world champions Germany at Fisht Olympic Stadium on Monday, which Germany won 3-2.

READ MORE: Australia 2-3 Germany: World champs claim entertaining Confed Cup win over Socceroos

“Before I could even get into the ground I was interviewed twice by Russian television stations. Then I had people stopping me for selfies,” Street said, the Guardian reported.

The article went on to say that “Russians might be stereotyped for their cold exteriors, but they have warmly embraced these visitors from across the globe.”

Aaron Zoanetti, director of Australia’s Green and Gold Army fans’ travel group, echoed the sentiments of Street.

“Obviously the fans were hugely disappointed with Australia’s loss to Germany. But the destination has exceeded expectations. Everyone had perceptions of what Russia would be like, and the reality has been enormously different,” said Zoanetti.

Supporters said they were particularly impressed with the FAN ID system, which was introduced for the tournament as an easy-to-use entry visa to Russia as well as providing free travel around the host cities.

The FAN ID - also known as a fan passport - will also feature at the FIFA 2018 World Cup held in Russia next year.

The Australian fans are not the only set of supporters who have been happy with their stay in Russia so far.

New Zealand fan group ‘The Flying Kiwis’ organized a football match between with Russian fans in St. Petersburg ahead of their country’s Confed Cup curtain-raiser against the hosts.

Read more
© Danny Armstrong ‘We came with open minds’: NZ fans enjoy Petersburg’s White Nights, win vs. Russian fan team

“We came open-minded, and we’ve been greeted warmly,” said match organizer Matt.

“The White Nights are incredible – I learned about that when the sun didn’t go down.

“Even though we speak different languages, the people here have tried to help any way they can.”

His sentiments were echoed by teammate Fred, who said: “We had faith in the Russian people, and we have been proven right.”

The two now hope that the All Whites can manage to squeeze through the intercontinental playoffs, and make it through to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

“If this trip is a sign of what’s to come, let’s hope that we are back next year, too,” said Fred.

Also read
Germany v Chile: Group B favorites meet in eagerly-awaited Kazan match-up
22 Jun, 2017 16:12
‘Friendly hosts & efficient organization’ – Australian fans enjoy Confed Cup atmosphere
22 Jun, 2017 15:15
Cameroon v Australia: Group B underdogs go in search of 1st win at Confed Cup 2017
22 Jun, 2017 13:09
‘Unbelievable emotions’: 10yo girl in wheelchair kissed & hugged by Ronaldo
22 Jun, 2017 01:33
Young Ronaldo fan breaks through security to hug his hero (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2017 21:06
Mexico 2-1 New Zealand: Gold Cup winners survive scare to see off spirited All Whites
21 Jun, 2017 20:19
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo-inspired Portugal beat hosts, record 1st ever victory in Russia
21 Jun, 2017 16:52
Russia 0-1 Portugal: Ronaldo gives European champs the lead in Moscow Confed Cup clash
21 Jun, 2017 14:12
Mexico v New Zealand: Must-win Confed Cup game for All Whites & CONCACAF champs
21 Jun, 2017 13:24
Portugal seek first win on Russian soil in Moscow Confed Cup sell-out
21 Jun, 2017 12:25
Ronaldo ‘focused on Confed Cup success’ despite looming Spanish tax charges
20 Jun, 2017 17:52
Confed Cup 2017: Round-up of all the action so far
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
RT ‘takes part in history’ as iconic Moscow stadium shapes up for 2018 football World Cup (PHOTOS)
20 Jun, 2017 17:21
‘Fans will give us strength for victory’ – Russia’s Smolov on game v Portugal
20 Jun, 2017 16:16
‘In Moscow, safety is our priority’ – city sports head Gulyaev on World Cup
20 Jun, 2017 15:49
Australia 2-3 Germany: World champs claim entertaining Confed Cup win over Socceroos
19 Jun, 2017 17:04
Australia v Germany: Low’s young guns aim for winning start against Asian champs in Sochi
19 Jun, 2017 13:18
Cameroon fans praise Russia for warm welcome at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup
19 Jun, 2017 10:46
Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Late goals seal extraordinary match of disallowed goals
18 Jun, 2017 20:14
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: All square in Confed Cup Group A clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 17:22
Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Confed Cup Group A opponents meet in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 14:45
Euro champs & Gold Cup kings set for Confed Cup clash in Kazan
18 Jun, 2017 13:40
Ballet, pop stars & folk dances as Russia welcomes FIFA Confederations Cup (PHOTOS)
17 Jun, 2017 20:15
‘We came with open minds’: NZ fans enjoy Petersburg’s White Nights, win vs. Russian fan team
17 Jun, 2017 19:54
Rescued polar bear 'with 6th sense’ joins Hermitage cat in predicting Confed & World Cup results
17 Jun, 2017 17:59
Russia 2-0 New Zealand – Hosts victorious in Confed Cup curtain raiser in St. Petersburg
17 Jun, 2017 16:59
2017 Confed Cup opener: Russia 2-0 New Zealand
17 Jun, 2017 14:58
FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:52
Games, interviews & behind-the-scenes: RT starts special coverage of Confed Cup in Russia
17 Jun, 2017 12:30
Confed Cup oracle cat forecasts Russian win in game with Kiwis (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2017 08:26
Russia v New Zealand preview: Hosts aim for winning start in Confed Cup opener
16 Jun, 2017 16:23
Putin to attend Confed Cup opener in St. Petersburg
16 Jun, 2017 14:13
Russian arrivals: Teams touch down in Russia ahead of Confed Cup kick-off
15 Jun, 2017 19:54
‘Are we going to play football or not?’: Putin on Russian football team during annual Q&A
15 Jun, 2017 19:36
Meet Achilles the Cat, deaf 'animal psychic' who will predict 2017 Confed Cup results
15 Jun, 2017 19:16
FIFA Confederations Cup: The story of the tournament
15 Jun, 2017 16:01
2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia
14 Jun, 2017 19:31
Australia, Cameroon & Chile all suffer losses in final Confed Cup warm-up games
14 Jun, 2017 18:18
Cheeky Ronaldo Confed Cup mural unveiled near Portugal team hotel in Kazan (PHOTOS)
14 Jun, 2017 14:04
Remarkable Ronaldo: Test your knowledge of Portugal's serial record-breaker (QUIZ)
14 Jun, 2017 13:34