Cameroon v Australia: Group B underdogs go in search of 1st win at Confed Cup 2017

22 Jun, 2017 13:09
Cameroon v Australia: Group B underdogs go in search of 1st win at Confed Cup 2017
African champions Cameroon and Asian Cup winners Australia will both look to put opening game defeats behind them when they meet in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

In the first-ever meeting between the two countries, both teams know that anything short of a win will mean they will face an early exit from Russia 2017.

After a nervy start against Chile in their opening game, Cameroon eventually rallied to produce the kind of resolve that saw them crowned continental champions, although they ultimately went down to a 2-0 defeat after late goals from Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas.

After that game head coach Hugo Broos rued his side’s uncertain start, but praised his team’s fighting spirit.

"I think we were too tentative early on," the Belgian said.

"We were a bit fearful because we knew we were up against a good team. The lads reacted well at half-time and Chile didn't threaten much thereafter, but they scored from their first chance [of the second period]. I'm disappointed with the result, but pleased with the performance."

The Indomitable Lions are competing in their third Tournament of Champions, but with Germany looming in their final Group A game, they will be hard-pressed to match their best-ever result of a second-place finish, achieved in France in 2003.  

The Socceroos produced a spirited performance in their 3-2 defeat against World Cup winners Germany in Sochi in their opening game, and drew praise from German manager Joachim Low for their expansive, attacking style of play.

Tommy Rogic and Tomi Juric were both on the scoresheet in that game, and are likely to be the Aussies’ key danger men against Cameroon.

Australia are on a four-game Confederations Cup losing run, but will fancy their chances of claiming a win in what will be their best chance of a victory in the group.   

