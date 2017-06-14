News

2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia

14 Jun, 2017 19:31
2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/8ep9
/ RT

After the New Zealand national team arrived in Russia ahead of their FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup curtain-raiser with hosts Russia in St. Petersburg, we look at how the 'All Whites' booked their place at the tournament.

READ MORE: Cheeky Ronaldo Confed Cup mural unveiled near Portugal team hotel in Kazan (PHOTOS)

The ‘Tournament of Champions’ will welcome eight representatives from all corners of the globe: the champions of each six continents, plus world champions Germany and host nation Russia provide the eclectic mix taking part in the 2018 World Cup rehearsal.

None have traveled further than the New Zealand team, who have made the 16,000km journey from the Southern Hemisphere - via a training camp in Belfast and a firendly match in Belarus - to St. Petersburg Stadium to take on the Russian ‘Sbornaya’ at 18:00 on Saturday to kick off the tournament.

New Zealand, nicknamed the ‘All Whites’ on account of their kit color, or lack thereof, booked their place at the Confed Cup by winning the 2016 OFC Nations Cup, the 10th edition of the quadrennial tournament organized by the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

The Kiwi team finished top of their group ahead of the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji, before beating New Caledonia 1-0 in the semi-final to set up a final date away to Papua New Guinea.

In the final at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby, the All Whites narrowly beat Papua New Guinea on penalties after the game finished goalless, with midfielder Marco Rojas - dubbed 'the Kiwi Messi' - eventually converting the winning spot kick. The hero of the shootout being New Zealand keeper Stefan Marinovic.

Although New Zealand are undoubtedly minnows of the footballing world, operating in the shadow of the country’s more successful ‘All Blacks’ rugby team, they have one of the brightest young managers in international football in Anthony Hudson.

Englishman Hudson believes many have been quick to write off his team, who enter the tournament as the lowest-ranked side in the FIFA world rankings, where they occupy 95th place.

“You can expect a team that is capable of beating some of the best teams in the world, and that is going to this tournament to make New Zealand proud,” Hudson said when talking to RT Sport on what to expect from his side in Russia.

New Zealand currently sit top of their Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Oceania qualifying group, and in June have played competitive games against Northern Ireland and Belarus, on both occasions only narrowly losing 1-0.

Read more
© Fadi Al-Assaad Meet Anthony Hudson – the man plotting to spoil Russia’s Confed Cup opening party

“We go into this tournament wanting to do something significant, which is do something New Zealand has never done, and that is win a game at the tournament,” Hudson said after the friendly defeats.

Midfielder Clayton Lewis said: “The Confederations Cup is a big event. There is only one tournament bigger and that is the World Cup, so this tournament is a great opportunity for exposure. I hope to catch the eye of some people around the world and take that opportunity.”

The team arrived in Russia in confident mood, despite being drawn in a difficult Group A alongside hosts Russia, European champions Portugal captained by Ballon d’Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo, and a strong Mexico side.  

New Zealand will play Russia at St. Petersburg Stadium, before playing Mexico at Sochi’s Fisht Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, June 21. By the time the side have traveled back to St. Petersburg to round off their group campaign against Portugal on Saturday June 24, they will have clocked up over 20,000km since beginning their journey.  

Hudson’s All Whites have certainly not arrived in Russia to make up the numbers, and will be aiming to crown their mammoth travel by causing upsets that will surely announce themselves on the international footballing stage.

Also read
Russian arrivals: teams touchdown in Russia ahead of Confed Cup kick off
15 Jun, 2017 19:54
‘Are we going to play football or not?’: Putin on Russian football team during annual Q&A
15 Jun, 2017 19:36
Meet Achilles the Cat, the official 2017 Confed Cup 'animal psychic'
15 Jun, 2017 19:16
FIFA Confederations Cup: The story of the tournament
15 Jun, 2017 16:01
2017 Confederations Cup - New Zealand: The Road to Russia
14 Jun, 2017 19:31
Australia, Cameroon & Chile all suffer losses in final Confed Cup warm-up games
14 Jun, 2017 18:18
Cheeky Ronaldo Confed Cup mural unveiled near Portugal team hotel in Kazan (PHOTOS)
14 Jun, 2017 14:04
Remarkable Ronaldo: Test your knowledge of Portugal's serial record-breaker (QUIZ)
14 Jun, 2017 13:34
Russia 1-1 Chile: Stalemate in Moscow in pre-Confed Cup friendly
9 Jun, 2017 21:58
Russia 1-1 Chile: Hosts play last warm-up game before Confed Cup kick-off
9 Jun, 2017 15:24
Hitman Smolov aiming to fire Russia to Confed Cup glory
9 Jun, 2017 12:17
Russia gear up for final friendly against Chile in Moscow
8 Jun, 2017 19:40
Australia claim vital World Cup qualifying win over Saudi Arabia
8 Jun, 2017 16:45
‘El Burrito’ – Meet the Mexico debutant looking to conquer the Confed Cup
7 Jun, 2017 18:05
Meet Anthony Hudson – the man plotting to spoil Russia’s Confed Cup opening party
7 Jun, 2017 12:59
Russia blacklists almost 200 football hooligans for Confederations Cup
6 Jun, 2017 15:09
Zobnin injury mars Russia’s Confed Cup warm-up win in Hungary
6 Jun, 2017 13:27
Confed Cup countdown: Warm-up wins for Mexico, Chile & Portugal, while NZ slip to defeat
5 Jun, 2017 11:45
'Expect one big fiesta!' - El Coronel of Mexican fan group 'Pancho Villa's Army' on Confed Cup
2 Jun, 2017 16:56
Russia's Confed Cup, World Cup matches & fan areas to be 'tobacco-free'
2 Jun, 2017 14:05
Russian broadcaster finally agrees TV deal with FIFA for Confed Cup 2017, World Cup 2018 – report
2 Jun, 2017 12:30
#ConfedCup countdown: Chicharito becomes Mexico top scorer in warm-up match
1 Jun, 2017 16:53
FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup : Meet 5 young stars set to shine in Russia
31 May, 2017 14:06
Repairs to 2018 World Cup St. Petersburg Stadium finally complete after shaky start
30 May, 2017 16:08
‘Russia will be hospitable, but its team unpredictable’ – FM Lavrov on Confed Cup
29 May, 2017 13:19
100,000 ‘FAN ID’ passports issued for Confederations Cup
26 May, 2017 17:08
Ex-Premier League’s Stan Collymore sings Kalinka & joins RT for 2017 FIFA Confed Cup in Russia
22 May, 2017 07:50
The truth about football in Russia (and no bulls**t!)
22 May, 2017 00:21
FIFA Confederations Cup not just World Cup rehearsal - football greats Desailly, Kewell to RT
21 May, 2017 21:08
Russian football stars beat Ronaldinho-led FIFA legends on penalties in St. Petersburg
21 May, 2017 16:05
Bodyguard bot: Russian scientists invent security guard robot for England fans at 2018 World Cup
18 May, 2017 16:37
FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: Get ready for all the action in Russia with RT’s special project
17 May, 2017 17:59
Confederations Cup is ‘final hurdle’ before World Cup, it’s a dream for any player – Ronaldinho
15 May, 2017 18:10
Brazilian-born Fernandes in Russia preliminary Confed Cup squad as Monte Carlo revelers omitted
15 May, 2017 14:19
Ronaldinho expects footballers to be ‘inspired’ at FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
13 May, 2017 18:39
‘The team’s showing its character, the fans appreciate that’ – Russian head coach Cherchesov
12 May, 2017 16:01
Russia beefs up security for 2017 Confederations Cup
10 May, 2017 16:47
‘In Mexico there is a lot of curiosity about Russia’ - Mexican embassy official
5 May, 2017 21:04
‘We hope to put on a show!’ - New Zealand official on 2017 Confederations Cup opener vs Russia
4 May, 2017 17:18
French legend Desailly opens 2017 Confederations Cup Park in Moscow (VIDEO)
29 Apr, 2017 17:45