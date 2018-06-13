News

Putin thanks ‘entire world football family’ for help in organizing 2018 World Cup

13 Jun, 2018 11:59
Putin thanks ‘entire world football family’ for help in organizing 2018 World Cup
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97h1
/ Sputnik

Vladimir Putin has thanked the “world football family” for its help in organizing the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The much-awaited tournament kicks off June 14 when Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in Moscow’s iconic Luzhniki Stadium.

“Preparation for such a large-scale and bright sporting event is not only the task of the host country. [Such an event is] impossible without a huge number of specialists and enthusiasts of the entire world football family,” the President said. The Russian leader joined the 68th FIFA Congress on the eve of the tournament. 

Read more
World Cup symbols at Luzhniki stadium © Anton Denisov ‘More than 20 heads of state to attend World Cup opener’ – LOC chief Sorokin

And it’s great that this family has “a wonderful tradition” of gathering on the eve of the championship in the city where the opening match is to take place, Putin added. “Our country is ready to host the FIFA World Cup, and provide everyone who will come to Russia with maximum comfort and the best emotions possible,” he said.

Putin also thanked FIFA for keeping politics out of sport. “I wanted to underline FIFA’s commitment to the principle of sports without politics,” he said. The Russian leader addressed special words of gratitude to FIFA president Gianni Infantino for his “adherence to the sporting ideals and his fairness, and of course his unfailingly positive sentiment toward our country.”

Putin stressed that Infantino “took charge of FIFA at troubled times” but he was steering FIFA properly “like a true fighter.”

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho predicts Ronaldo vs Messi cliffhanger in World Cup final

The World Cup kicks off in Moscow on Thursday. A total of 64 games will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 host cities, with the final being played at the newly-renovated Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Also read
'Congratulations - a great deal of hard work!' Trump tweets on North America World Cup winning bid
13 Jun, 2018 12:06
Putin thanks ‘entire world football family’ for help in organizing 2018 World Cup
13 Jun, 2018 11:59
FIFA chief Infantino confirms he will run for reelection
13 Jun, 2018 11:19
North America bid wins FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting rights
13 Jun, 2018 10:52
‘More than 20 heads of state to attend World Cup opener’ – LOC chief Sorokin
13 Jun, 2018 10:23
Spain sack manager Lopetegui two days before World Cup opening game versus Portugal
13 Jun, 2018 10:08
Jose Mourinho predicts Ronaldo vs Messi cliffhanger in World Cup final
13 Jun, 2018 07:00
Mo Salah filmed in intense workout to recover in time for Egypt’s World Cup opener (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 21:11
England arrive! Three Lions rock up at Repino hotel for World Cup (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 17:15
‘Germany is Germany’: Mourinho tips four-time World Cup winners to reach semi-finals in Russia
12 Jun, 2018 16:21
Brazil training prank: Birthday boy Coutinho pelted with eggs by Neymar & teammates (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 14:50
‘Little fellow’ Leo Messi & Argentina to advance to World Cup semi-finals in #MatchMourinho
12 Jun, 2018 14:39
‘France, we’ll beat you again’: Portugal will romp into semi-finals in Russia, Mourinho predicts
12 Jun, 2018 14:12
Jose Mourinho predicts World Cup quarter-final heartache for England against Brazil
12 Jun, 2018 13:07
‘VAR cannot replace referees,’ - FIFA refereeing head Busacca (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:29
#MatchMourinho: Jose reveals his picks for World Cup knockout stage glory (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:00
'He reads the Koran, me too!' Iraqi Mo Salah doppelganger greets fans in Baghdad (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 11:25
Schoolboy error? Twitterati mercilessly troll England over World Cup team photo
12 Jun, 2018 10:15
'Mexico World Cup Fan House will 'build bridges' between two countries'- Mexican Ambassador
11 Jun, 2018 18:48
Nigeria up the World Cup fashion stakes with flashy travel outfits
11 Jun, 2018 17:00
Stone me! Stunning Salah & Messi mosaics appear in Kazan ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:49
‘Mustache of hope’: Russians sprout facial hair in support of team ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:25
Take a stunning virtual tour around each World Cup venue with RT’s Stadia 360 project
11 Jun, 2018 15:37
World Cup opening game ball girls attend training on 'how to throw the footballs properly'
11 Jun, 2018 15:05
‘Now we know Russia is really a football country’ – French World Cup winner Desailly (VIDEO)
11 Jun, 2018 13:01
Picture-perfect: French players delighted at stunning personalized artwork in Moscow team hotel
11 Jun, 2018 11:56
‘Hello mate!’ Russian fan tries to kiss Australian reporter in Kazan (VIDEO)
11 Jun, 2018 09:59
Brazilians touch down in Russia as Samba Boys begin bid for 6th World Cup title
11 Jun, 2018 09:37
Party like a Russian: Robbie Williams & Ronaldo to star in World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
11 Jun, 2018 09:30
Mo Salah is the best footballer and a perfect person – Kadyrov (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 22:39
'KungFuPazdan': Polish footballer’s quick reaction saves female reporter from falling lamp (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 18:22
Can you figure out these obscure World Cup 2018 team nicknames? (QUIZ)
10 Jun, 2018 17:01
The Egypt has landed! Salah & co. greeted with 'lezginka' dance after arriving in Russia (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 15:13
‘Football is an element that defines us’: Uruguay university scraps classes during World Cup games
10 Jun, 2018 12:15
Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 11:51
Ronaldo & reigning European champions Portugal touch down in Moscow for World Cup
9 Jun, 2018 16:17
‘I’ll be ready’: Salah vows he’ll be fit to face Uruguay in Egypt’s World Cup opener
9 Jun, 2018 16:01
Battle of the brands: Will Adidas, Nike or hipster upstarts win the bid for your World Cup cash?
9 Jun, 2018 14:10
Germany’s Gundogan booed by own fans over meeting with Turkish president (VIDEO)
9 Jun, 2018 12:24
No racism issue in Russia, come to World Cup and see for yourself – Nigeria envoy
9 Jun, 2018 02:26