icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2022 13:07
HomeSport News

Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022

Even amid widespread bans, Russia’s sports stars have continued to shine in the past 12 months
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Success in 2022 (from top left, clockwise): Anna Shcherbakova, Alexander Bolshunov, Russian women’s 4 x 5km cross-country skiing team, Islam Makhachev. ©  China News Service / VCG / DeFodi Images / Zuffa LLC (all via Getty Images)

Russian sport has been buffeted by a sanctions storm in 2022, brought about as part of the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

But even as hundreds of their compatriots remained sidelined, numerous Russian athletes have tasted success in the past 12 months.

From the ski slopes and ice rinks of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, to the cages of the UFC and tennis courts of the ATP and WTA tours, Russians have ascended to the pinnacles of their respective sports.

Here, we look at some of the standout sporting achievements from 2022.  

Top stories

RT Features

Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
South Africa building BRICS for the future
0:00
22:35
Unsafe & not sorry? Heinz-Christian Strache, Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies