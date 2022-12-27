Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022

Even amid widespread bans, Russia’s sports stars have continued to shine in the past 12 months

Russian sport has been buffeted by a sanctions storm in 2022, brought about as part of the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

But even as hundreds of their compatriots remained sidelined, numerous Russian athletes have tasted success in the past 12 months.

From the ski slopes and ice rinks of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, to the cages of the UFC and tennis courts of the ATP and WTA tours, Russians have ascended to the pinnacles of their respective sports.

Here, we look at some of the standout sporting achievements from 2022.

Figure skating: Olympic champions and trendsetters Russia has never lacked for talent in figure skating – a fact borne out yet again by the showing at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.



Competing in the days before they were banned from international competitions, Russian skaters left Beijing with six medals in total – the most of any nation. That included gold medals in the team and women’s individual events.



The women’s Olympic title was claimed after a spellbinding performance from Russian teenager Anna Shcherbakova, who finished top of podium ahead of compatriot Alexandra Trusova.





Trusova made history in her free skate routine by becoming the first female ever to land five quads, but that was not enough to deny Shcherbakova an Olympic title to add to the World Championship gold she claimed in 2021.





Favorite Kamila Valieva finished a disappointing fourth, although by that stage her Olympic dream had turned sour following the news of a positive doping sample collected six weeks prior to the Games.



Valieva, then aged 15, had already starred in Beijing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) group which won gold in the team event just before the scandal emerged.



Whether or not the Russian team keeps its status as Beijing champions will depend on the outcome of an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).



Russian sporting and political figures have rallied round Valieva – a skater who boasts world record scores for her staggering routines – and have vehemently argued her innocence.



READ MORE: Valieva refuses doping case questions on Moscow return As things stand, Valieva and her teammates can still call themselves Olympic team champions, even if they have yet to be awarded their medals.

Hockey: Stanley Cup winners and record-breakers Russia continued its run of having at least one representative on the past seven Stanley Cup-winning teams as winger Valeri Nichushkin helped the Colorado Avalanche to its first title since 2001.



Nichushkin, 27, defied a foot injury to be one of the standout stars for the Avalanche as they prevented the Tampa Bay Lightning from an historic ‘threepeat’ of successes.





That meant disappointment for Tampa’s Russian trio of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, and winger Nikita Kucherov, although they could surely be proud of putting themselves within touching distance.



Elsewhere, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers won the 2022 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender – continuing a strong tradition of Russian talent in the elite North American league.



The current NHL season has already seen winger Kirill Kaprizov break franchise records for the Minnesota Wild.



And then, of course, there is the evergreen Alexander Ovechkin, who continues his pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record.





The Washington Capitals star moved onto 802 goals for his career this month, overtaking Canadian icon Gordie Howe in second place on the all-time lost. Only the great Wayne Gretzky now stands above Ovechkin on 894 goals.



READ MORE: Hockey stars hail record-breaking Ovechkin (VIDEO)

Ovechkin, 37, will continue the chase as he aims to restore the Capitals to among the Stanley Cup contenders following their success in 2018.