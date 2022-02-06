 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 08:19
Russian team win first Beijing gold

Alexander Bolshunov took home top honors for the ROC in the skiathlon on Sunday
Alexander Bolshunov powered to victory for the ROC team. © Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) celebrated its first gold medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday after Alexander Bolshunov won the men's 30km skiathlon.

Claiming three silvers and a bronze at Pyeongchang 2018, the 25-year-old finally dominated the event after finishing runner-up last time round. 

In an impressive performance from the Russian team, Denis Spitsov completed an ROC 1-2 to clinch silver, with 2018 gold medalist Iivo Niskanen delivering bronze for Finland in third place.

Bolshunov suffered an early scare when he fell at the start of the race, but rallied back to lead by a minute with four kilometers to spare.

Roaring in delight while closing in on victory, Bolshunov coasted through the final seconds of an event that is usually much closer, and took an ROC flag from the crowd to celebrate his triumph with a bow.

Meeting Spitsov with a hug at the finish line as his compatriot – who also fell near the end of the race – bagged second place, the pair improved an already impressive Day 2 for the ROC which finished on top in the figure skating Team Event to close in on gold on Monday.

