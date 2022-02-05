 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 08:43
HomeSport News

Ski star Nepryaeva wins first medal for Russian team in Beijing

Russian skier Natalia Nepryaeva has won her nation’s first medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics, claiming silver in the 15km skiathlon
Ski star Nepryaeva wins first medal for Russian team in Beijing
Natalia Nepryaeva won silver in Beijing. © Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Natalia Nepryaeva has claimed the first medal for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team at the Beijing Winter Olympics after she won silver in the women’s 15km skiathlon.

Nepryaeva finished second behind Norway’s Therese Johaug, while Teresa Stadlober of Austria picked up the bronze.

Johaug covered the 15km distance – split into 7.5km of classic technique and 7.5km of freestyle – in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. 

Nepryaeva finished 30.2 seconds behind Johaug, but edged out Stadlober by 0.3 seconds in a thrilling battle for second spot.

“It was very difficult weather, very cold, especially cold during the classic [stage],” Nepryaeva told Match TV of the freezing conditions in Beijing.

“But it was the same for everyone. I was determined to give my maximum. I’m glad everything worked out. I don’t even realize it yet, but I’m extremely happy. Everything wasn’t in vain.”

RT
Nepryaeva (L) won silver in Beijing. © AP Photo/Aaron Favila

For Nepryaeva, 26, it is a second Olympic medal after she claimed bronze as part of the 4 x 5km relay event in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Nepryaeva made history back in January when she became the first Russian woman to win the prestigious Tour de Ski title, which is a six-stage tour at venues across Europe.

The Tver-born skier has further etched her name into the record books by picking up the first medal of the 2022 Winter Games for the ROC team.

Nepryaeva’s teammates Anastasia Rygalina and Tatiana Sorina finished in eighth and 11th places respectively in Saturday’s race at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center.

ROC member Yulia Stupak was further back in 24th place.

ROC president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said ahead of the Games that the team is aiming for around 30 medals in Beijing – an improvement on the 17 it won at the last Winter Games in South Korea.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave?
Will India fall before Omicron's latest wave? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies