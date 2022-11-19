icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2022 09:05
HomeSport News

Russian MMA star lands $1 million payday after title defense

Vadim Nemkov retained his light heavyweight title at Bellator 288
Russian MMA star lands $1 million payday after title defense
Nemkov landed a bumper payday for his efforts. ©  Bellator MMA

Russia’s Vadim Nemkov defended his light heavyweight title and landed a $ 1 million prize in the process as he outpointed American rival Corey Anderson in their main bout at Bellator 288 in Chicago on Friday night.

Nemkov walked away with a 48-47, 49-46, 49-6 win on the scorecards to ensure he was crowned winner of Bellator’s light heavyweight grand prix.

Nemkov, 30, had faced off against former UFC contender Anderson at Bellator 277 in April, but the fight ended in a no contest after an accidental clash of heads left the Russian with a severe gash.

At Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on Friday, it was Nemkov who dominated most of the action, stifling Anderson’s wrestling and dropping his opponent with a spinning wheel-kick at the end of the first round.

RT
Nemkov dropped Anderson with a head shot. ©  Bellator MMA / Showtime

Nemkov stuffed all 15 of the takedown attempts he faced from his opponent, shutting down the pressure consistently throughout the five rounds.

Nemkov celebrated his payday inside the cage alongside Russian MMA icon and teammate Fedor Emelianenko, whose blockbuster retirement fight against Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader was confirmed earlier in the day.

Nemkov is next set to face charismatic former UFC veteran Yoel Romero at Bellator 290 on February 4 – the same date Emelianenko meets Bader.

Nemkov is undefeated in 11 fights since 2017, and boasts a 16-2 career ledger, with one no-contest. Romero, 45, has won two of his three fights since joining the Bellator banner last year following an eight-year stay in the UFC.

READ MORE: Nurmagomedov dominates to win world title

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies