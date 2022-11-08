Valieva doping case referred to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Russian teenager Valieva tested positive for a banned substance last year

The doping case involving teenage Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva has been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka.

Banka tweeted on Tuesday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had been formally requested to resolve Valieva’s case but added that no progress had been made, compelling WADA to refer the situation to CAS.

Valieva, 16, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine while competing at the Russian National Championships in December. However, the findings of the test were only released on February 8 – a day after Valieva had helped her team to a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Valieva said at the time of her positive test that it was the result of a mix-up involving heart medication prescribed to her grandfather.

RUSADA last month announced that it would not be publicly releasing the findings in its Valieva investigation to the public, a decision it said was made to “protect the interests” of the figure skater.

“Strictly following the principles of international and Russian anti-doping standards, as well as taking into account the facts and circumstances of the case, RUSADA does not intend to announce the date of the hearings, the decision or other details in the case of the figure skater - a member of the ROC team,” RUSADA said in a statement.

But the RUSADA explanation was not a satisfactory one as far as WADA is concerned.

“Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made. Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Banka wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

WADA had previously expressed its alarm at the length of time RUSADA was taking to pursue its investigation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports, which is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, is an international body whose aim it is to mediate international sporting disputes. It is generally considered to be the highest court in global sport.

CAS cleared Valieva, who was then 15, to compete in Beijing after news of her positive test was made public, saying that she was a “protected person” under WADA rules due to her age. It added that the decision was not based upon any findings in her doping case.

Banka at the time disputed the decision, writing that the “doping of children is evil and unforgivable”.

RUSADA, meanwhile, noted WADA’s move in a statement to Match TV: “We acknowledge receipt from WADA of the Notice of Appeal to CAS. RUSADA carries out the results processing procedure in accordance with the requirements of international standards.

“The question of the validity of WADA’s actions will be considered by CAS arbitrators.”