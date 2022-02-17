Russian figure skater Trusova makes history with incredible Beijing routine

Alexandra Trusova produced a historic performance in her Beijing free skate routine

Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova has made history at the Beijing Olympics by becoming the first female skater ever to land five quad jumps in a single routine.

Taking to the ice for her free skate performance in the Chinese capital on Thursday, the 17-year-old amassed a score of 177.13 points – a total of 251.73 when combined with the score she received for her short skate earlier this week.

It was enough to lift Trusova temporarily into first place as she awaited the turn of Russian rivals Anna Shcherbakova and gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva.

Trusova opened her history-making routine with a solid quad flip which was followed by a flawlessly done quad Salchow.

She had a step-out on her quadruple toe loop which was intended to be in combination with triple toe loop, but failed to add one more jump after the mistake.

Trusova recovered quickly to add two immaculate quadruple lutz jumps done in the second part of the program, one in combination with a triple toe loop.

The Russian became the first woman to throw a quad lutz and flip at the Winter Olympics. Trusova received a whopping 106.16 points for technical elements and 177.13 for her free skate.