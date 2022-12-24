icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2022 11:15
HomeSport News

Hockey stars pay tribute to record-breaking Ovechkin (VIDEO)

The Russian star has become the second-highest scorer in NHL history
Hockey stars pay tribute to record-breaking Ovechkin (VIDEO)
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring during the 2018 NHL playoffs © Getty Images / Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Alexander Ovechkin’s latest achievement hasn’t gone unnoticed by some of the biggest names in the NHL after the Russian star moved into second place in the league’s all-time scorers roll of honor on Friday night.

Ovechkin, 37, scored twice in the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 triumph against the Winnipeg Jets to first tie and then eclipse Canadian great Gordie Howe’s record of 801 NHL goals to land in second place in the all-time list.

NHL icon Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goals – once believed to be an insurmountable challenge for any NHL player to catch – is now firmly in Ovechkin’s crosshairs as he seeks to cement his legacy as one of the sport’s greatest-ever players.

It is just crazy to see, and it is a huge number, and it is a great accomplishment for his game, for his person and for his family, too,” Washington teammate Dmitry Orlov said of Ovechkin’s latest achievement.

The way he is going now, for sure it is awesome, and you hope he is going to stay healthy – and another day, another milestone.”

And according to to Capitals coach Peter Laviolette, it is only a matter of time before Ovechkin surpasses the great Gretzky in the all-times scoring stakes.

When you see what Alex does on a daily basis, I think anything is possible,” Laviolette said. “The way he plays. The way he scores. The way he shoots the puck. His love for the game. His passion and purpose for the game. Anything is possible.

He’s on pace again for another great year,” Laviolette added.

He’s in great shape. He’s obviously got tremendous ability and talent when it comes to doing what he does. He loves the game. He’s got a passion and a purpose when he takes [to] the ice. I think all of those things combined and the fact that he’s been able to play in a lot of games, all of that adds up to having the ability to play consistent.”

But, make no mistake, with Gordie Howe now in the rear-view mirror the focus now moves to dethroning ice hockeys reigning king.

Everyone is waiting for the Gretzky record, and it is not going to be easy,” Orlov explained. “Everyone knows it, and he does, too. It’s a lot of work and sometimes luck, too. There is a long way to go.”

Capitals forward Anthony Mantha agreed.

I think once he’s going to be number one, he can have a sense of relief,” he said.

Until then, he’s on the hunt – and that’s what we love about him.”

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US not ready for war with China over Taiwan!- Ex-US Pacific Fleet Director of Intelligence
0:00
29:12
Stephen Friend blows the whistle on the FBI
0:00
28:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies