8 Dec, 2022 12:04
Russians reach more NHL landmarks (VIDEO)

It was a record day on the ice for a number of Russian stars
Kirill Kaprizov continues his sensational form for the Minnesota Wild. ©  AP Photo / LM Otero

Russian NHL stars Kirill Kaprizov, Artemi Panarin and Alexander Ovechkin continue to break new ground on the ice. 

Minnesota Wild forward Kaprizov set a new franchise record for his team despite their 5-3 defeat to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, with his goal ensuring that he has now registered points in 13 straight games – a feat not achieved by any other player in the team’s 22-year history.

Prior to Kaprizov’s strike, the record was jointly held by Mikael Granlund and Kevin Fiale, who both recorded points in 12 games in succession in the 2007-08 and 2021-22 seasons respectively.

Earlier in the season, Kaprizov had already broken a 20-year-old Minnesota record for the most consecutive games with assists.   

Elsewhere, Artemi Panarin reached another milestone as he registered his 600th career point in the NHL during the New York Rangers’ 5-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Panarin picked up the crucial points with an assist for Mika Zibanejad, who fired home from the left circle in the third period to put his team into a 2-1 lead. 

The 31-year-old Russian star achieved the feat in just his 535th game in the league, with only four players getting to that mark quicker: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Alexander Ovechkin.

Speaking of Ovechkin, the man widely lauded as Russia’s finest ice hockey export of his generation, scored twice in the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 demolition of the Vancouver Canucks, as he inches closer to breaking yet another milestone of his own in his legendary career. 

The two goals mean Ovechkin has now scored an incredible 795 in his NHL career, and is just six behind Gordie Howe for second place in the league’s all-time chart. 

The iconic Wayne Gretzky remains ahead in first position with 894 career goals. 

