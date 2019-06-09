‘Liverpool players sent me flirty messages’ – Kinsey Wolanski on Champions League pitch invasion

US swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski says she received “flirty private messages” from Liverpool players after her famous Champions League pitch invasion, incredibly vowing to do even more streaking to raise her profile.

Busty blonde Wolanski, 22, turned heads around the world when she charged onto the pitch during last weekend’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in Madrid, wearing only a skimpy black swimsuit.

Her barely-there outfit had a ‘Vitaly Uncensored’ logo emblazoned on the front, and it soon emerged that the streak was a stunt to advertise the YouTube channel run by Wolanski’s boyfriend, Russian-American prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

In the aftermath of the streak, Wolanski’s fame soared to incredible new heights as she saw her Instagram following rise from just over 300,000 to in excess of 2.5 million within the space of a just a few days.

Despite Wolanski reportedly being fined €15,000 ($17,000) for her antics, the sum pales in comparison to the millions she now stands to earn from the publicity she generated.

Speaking to The Sun, the blonde revealed that she is far from done with streaking, and plans to take her new-found fame to even greater heights.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” Wolanski said.

“I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.”

She described the rush of charging onto the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in front of more than 60,000 fans – and millions more watching around the world – as “the biggest thrill of my life.”

"The response has been unbelievable, I couldn’t be happier," she said, claiming that the police had even asked her for autographs after she had been detained.

After catching the eye of some of the Liverpool and Spurs players on the pitch, Wolanski also claimed that some of the victorious Reds players had slid into her DMs.

“I’m not revealing any names, but a couple of the Liverpool players did send me private flirty messages after I streaked the game. One sent some heart emojis and the other one a message saying, ‘I saw you at the game,’” she said.

Any Liverpool players hoping to see more of Wolanski will be left disappointed however, after she reaffirmed her commitment to boyfriend Zdorovetskiy – himself a well-known prankster who has staged high-profile pitch invasions, including during the 2014 World Cup final.

“I honestly didn’t even know who they [the Liverpool players] were until I clicked on their profiles. I didn’t respond though as I already have a boyfriend,” she said.

“Some people might question how Vitaly makes his money, but he is brilliant at what he does. His pranks are just meant as a bit of fun and he really is just the sweetest guy who I one day hope to marry.”

Wolanski also told the UK paper about her family’s reaction to the stunt – revealing that her dad, who is a sheriff in the Los Angeles Police Department, was “just relieved I was actually wearing a swimsuit when I did it, and wasn’t fully naked.”

While Wolanski was just about clothed for her last stunt, her naked ambition seems set to spur her on to take ever-more risqué steps in the pursuit of maximum public exposure.