Blonde Champions League pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski’s Instagram account DISAPPEARS

Blonde bombshell Kinsey Wolanski’s fame soared to spectacular new heights when she took to the pitch in a skimpy black swimsuit during the Champions League final – but the model’s Instagram now appears to have been taken down.

Wolanski raced onto the pitch during the first half of the game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, with her black swimsuit barely containing her ample figure.

She was eventually chased down by stewards, but not before catching the eyes of the world and setting social media abuzz with speculation over just who the blonde model was, and what was behind the stunt.

The message emblazoned on Wolanski’s barely-there swimsuit – ‘Vitaly Uncensored’ – was the key to explaining the stunt, as it emerged that the US model is the girlfriend of Russian-American YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

Wolanski’s eye-catching intrusion to the action in football’s biggest club game saw her Instagram following skyrocket by well over 1 million in the hours after the stunt.

However, her plans for new levels of fame appear to have hit a snag as her account is now INACCESSIBLE, with anyone attempting to find some of the 22-year-old blonde stunner’s previous snaps being met with the message: "This photo or video has been removed from Instagram."

The reason for the shutdown is not clear, but it may well be due to the sheer increase of Wolanski’s followers triggering concerns over suspicious behavior on the platform.

Meanwhile, boyfriend Zdorovetskiy has vowed to marry his beau after her pitch invasion antics, with Wolanski having been released by Spanish police and saying she feels "amazing."

Zdorovetskiy himself staged a pitch invasion at the World Cup final in Brazil in 2014 - and claimed he had been forced to enter the stadium in Madrid on Saturday incognito.

Since I’m banned from every stadium, I had to come see my beautiful girlfriends booty streaking champions league finals in disguise 😈 #VitalyUncensoredpic.twitter.com/qUSFxhmbLJ — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) June 2, 2019

One things is for sure, the pair of pranksters have certainly got their wish of hitting the headlines, with Zdorovetskiy now standing at 2.5 million followers on his Instagram account.

Such is the way of the modern world...