‘Not in love with the coco?’ NHL star Kuznetsov denies drug use as ‘cocaine’ video appears online

Russian Washington Capitals star forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has denied using illicit drugs after a video of him sitting beside two lines of white powder circulated online, prompting the NHL franchise to investigate the episode.

The video clip, which was posted on Twitter on Monday, shows Kuznetsov talking to someone in Russian via FaceTime on his phone in a hotel room, sitting beside a table with two lines of what seems to be a powdery substance and a rolled dollar bill, as a woman sleeps on a bed in the background.

The video became a bombshell story in Russia, with hockey fans quick to assume the player's guilt and express their disdain for his actions, going on to blame on him for the national team’s semi-final defeat at the world championship, despite the video being taken last summer after the Capitals claimed their first Stanley Cup.

READ MORE: Finland stun star-studded Russia in Ice Hockey World Championship semifinal

When questioned by Russian outlet Sport Express, Kuznetsov denied any drug use. “Yes, I saw the video which was shared on social media,” he said.

Унизили нас, говорите?....Член сборной России по хоккею, Евгений Кузнецов....а на столе видимо аспирин, да? pic.twitter.com/Lzarl6tCTg — ALF nt (@Julius_ALF) May 27, 2019

“I’m not always involved in everything that is happening around me. I have never tried drugs and I never will. If you have any doubts about me, I’m ready to undergo a medical test,” he added.

“The video was taken last year in Las Vegas, when we won the Stanley Cup. It has no relation to the recent ice hockey world championship,” Kuznetsov continued.

“I just visited my friends’ hotel room, but left soon after seeing what was happening there: strange substances on the table and unknown women. I just called my friend and left the room as soon as possible.”

Also on rt.com Russia claim shootout win over Czechs to clinch World Championship bronze (VIDEO)

The Caps, for whom Kuznetsov has played since 2014, said they will investigate the footage.

“We are aware of the video that surfaced on social media of Evgeny Kuznetsov. We are currently in the process of gathering facts and will have no further comment at this time,” the Caps said in a statement.