‘The most exciting part of the match!’ Fans react to blonde Champions League pitch invader (VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 21:22
© Instagram / kinsey_sue | Getty Images / Matthias Hangst
Social media users have reacted with a heavy dose humor to swimsuit-clad blonde model Kinsey Wolanski's pitch invasion during the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool in Madrid.

The blonde – later revealed to be Wolanski, the girlfriend of Russian-American YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy – charged onto the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano midway through the first half.

She was soon accosted by stewards around the halfway line, being led away as her ample assets threatened to spill out of her black swimsuit.

She had the logo "Vitaly Uncensored" emblazoned across her chest – leading to her being quickly linked to prankster Zdorovetskiy and then named.   

Social media users took the distraction to proceedings in good humor, and were quick to fire off jokes about the stoppage.

With Liverpool 1-0 up at that stage - thanks to Mohamed Salah's early penalty - the action was strangely subdued, leading to some to joke that the invasion had prompted the most excitement of the game. 

The reasoning behind the prank appeared to work, as Wolanski's Instagram followers rockted by several-hundred thousand shortly after the stunt. 

Back on the pitch, Liverpool clinched their sixth top European title thanks to Divock Origi's late goal which put them out of sight at 2-0. 

 

