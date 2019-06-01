Kinsey Wolanski: The blonde behind the Champions League pitch invasion (PHOTOS)

The scantily-clad blonde pitch invader who brought the Champions League final in Madrid to a halt has been named as model Kinsey Wolanski, the girlfriend of Russian-American prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

The match between Liverpool and Tottenham was brought to a brief standstill midway through the first half when a busty blonde wearing a black swimsuit raced onto the pitch, reaching the halfway line before being chased down and led away by stewards.

The blonde appeared to have the logo "Vitaly Uncensored" emblazoned across her chest, and has been named as Kinsey Wolanski according to widespread reports on social media and in the press.

Also on rt.com Scantily-clad busty blonde stages Champions League pitch invasion in Madrid (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

She is the girlfriend of Russian-American YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, the man behind the YouTube channel VitalyzdTv.

His "Vitaly Uncensored" channel reportedly promises "wild pranks, t*** and a**, no rules."

Wolanski starred in the movie 'Slasher Party', released this year.

Zdorovetskiy himself staged a pitch invasion at the World Cup final in Brazil in 2014.

He appeared to allude to the latest stunt with Twitter messages shortly after the incident.

Why you mad tho? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gAHrJmsN2b — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) May 26, 2019

After the blonde intruder was escorted from the pitch in Madrid, her swimsuit struggling to retain her modesty, play resumed as Spurs tried to overturn the early lead Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool from the penalty spot.