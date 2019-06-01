NIGHTMARE start for Spurs as Salah penalty hands Liverpool lead 2 MINS into UCL final

Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final got off to the worst possible start as they went behind to a Mohamed Salah penalty just TWO MINUTES into the game against Liverpool in Madrid.

With just over a minute gone in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the ball stuck the outstretched arm of Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko in the box.

The Spurs man appeared to be directing a teammate to mark an opposition player when the ball struck his upper arm from a cross from Sadio Mane, with referee Damir Skomina pointing to the spot and the decision subsequently backed up by the VAR.

Salah stepped up to make no mistake from the spot, firing confidently past Hugo Lloris.

Fans will no doubt debate the nature of the penalty award, but Spurs already had a big task on their hands to drag themselves back into the game in the hopes of claiming their first Champions League title.

A HUGE decision just 22 seconds into the #UCLfinal 😳



This was the penalty awarded to Liverpool after Moussa Sissoko's handball... pic.twitter.com/FypjV9GMNA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 1, 2019

01:48 – Mohamed Salah’s opener for Liverpool is the second fastest goal in a Champions League final, only behind Paolo Maldni (00:50) for AC Milan versus Liverpool in 2005. Blocks. #UCLfinalpic.twitter.com/xymH4g79DG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019