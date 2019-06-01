 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

NIGHTMARE start for Spurs as Salah penalty hands Liverpool lead 2 MINS into UCL final

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 19:19 Edited time: 1 Jun, 2019 19:26
Get short URL
NIGHTMARE start for Spurs as Salah penalty hands Liverpool lead 2 MINS into UCL final
AFP / GABRIEL BOUYS
Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final got off to the worst possible start as they went behind to a Mohamed Salah penalty just TWO MINUTES into the game against Liverpool in Madrid.

With just over a minute gone in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the ball stuck the outstretched arm of Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko in the box.

The Spurs man appeared to be directing a teammate to mark an opposition player when the ball struck his upper arm from a cross from Sadio Mane, with referee Damir Skomina pointing to the spot and the decision subsequently backed up by the VAR. 

Salah stepped up to make no mistake from the spot, firing confidently past Hugo Lloris. 

AFP / Ben STANSALL
NIGHTMARE start for Spurs as Salah penalty hands Liverpool lead 2 MINS into UCL final
AFP / JAVIER SORIANO

Fans will no doubt debate the nature of the penalty award, but Spurs already had a big task on their hands to drag themselves back into the game in the hopes of claiming their first Champions League title.  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies