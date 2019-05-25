WATCH: Bizarre scenes as REFEREE scores in Dutch football game

There was bemusement at the Dutch lower-league football game between Harkemase Boys and HSV Hoek on Saturday when the REFEREE somehow found himself scoring.

Home team Harkemase were 3-1 up in their last fourth-tier Derde Divisie game of the season, but saw that lead cut when a scramble in the box resulted in the ball being deflected out to referee Maurice Paarhuis, who flexed his leg toward it, incredibly diverting it over the line.

“Never experienced this,” the club wrote in sharing footage of the bemusing scenes.

The footage was quickly picked up online, with Twitter users left baffled by the strike from the official.

Some even (jokingly) suggested that the ref had meant to stick the ball in the net.

As many were quick to point out, the goal rightly stood – but under new rules coming in next season it wouldn’t have, as a deflection into the net from the referee would mean a drop ball.

Lovely stuff. And the last time you'll ever see this happen, because from next season, this will mean a drop ball instead https://t.co/R8cKRSDK67 — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) May 25, 2019

The law on the ball hitting the ref changes next Saturday - from that point it's a dropped ball (anywhere on the pitch). So you will never see this kind of comedy again! https://t.co/mQezFqKNLy — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) May 25, 2019

The goal was credited as being scored by Hoek forward Kyle Doesburg, but thankfully for Harkemase their misfortune didn’t prove too costly as they sealed a 4-2 win through a strike five minutes later from Jochem Van Putten.

With finishing like that, the referee might even consider swapping officiating for playing from next season...