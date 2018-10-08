Russian footballer scores incredible ‘somersault’ penalty (VIDEO)

Footballer Norik Avdalyan literally took penalty-taking to new heights at the weekend by scoring a stunning somersault spot-kick in the Russian National Student League.

Avdalyan, who plays for the National Research Technical University in Kazan, netted the incredible penalty in the 55th minute with his team 1-0 up against rivals from Cheboksary.

The 22-year-old showed off some stunning acrobatic skills, taking a short run-up before firing a right-footed strike into the top corner, using his momentum to sweep into a spectacular somersault.

The number 7 wheeled away with his arms raised in celebration, followed by several teammates – although others looked on casually, suggesting it’s not the first time they’ve seen Avdalyan’s acrobatics.

The midfielder, who is also reportedly part of the youth set-up at Russian Premier League team Rubin Kazan, was on the scoresheet again 10 minutes later as his team romped to a 4-0 win to move them up to third in the Russian National Student League – First Group.

Footage of the penalty has gone viral, with even the Russian National Team account tweeting: "Have you ever seen a penalty like this?!!!"