Trump attends sumo tournament in Japan, gets brutally fat-shamed (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Donald Trump took in the delights of a sumo wrestling tournament as part of his four-day trip to Japan, but some online couldn’t resist an obvious dig at the US president’s own stature.

Trump and US First Lady Melania joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, as well as a crowd of around 11,500 fans, at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday.

Trump also had the honor of presenting “The President’s Cup” to the winner – needing help to grapple with the mammoth 54in, 60lb trophy.

The US leader clearly enjoyed himself, tweeting that “a great time [was] had by all.”

Tonight in Tokyo, Japan at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium, it was my great honor to present the first-ever U.S. President’s Cup to Sumo Grand Champion Asanoyama. Congratulations! A great time had by all, thank you @AbeShinzo!! pic.twitter.com/nwwxJl6KXH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

But predictably, the opportunity proved just too much to resist for some online to have a dig at the physique of the 72-year-old president, who according to his last examination in February weighs in at 243lb.

which one is you and which one is the sumo guy — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 26, 2019

Hope he did well. pic.twitter.com/MedlzHxjVx — Rey Trejo (@ReyTrejo) May 26, 2019

The fat-shaming of the president is nothing new, and has been something of a running theme whenever medical examinations or his fast-food habit comes up - despite the practice being called out by sections of media.

Trump himself has famously been accused of fat-shaming former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado, allegedly branding her “Ms Piggy” after she gained weight - something Hillary Clinton seized on in her doomed presidential campaign.

Donald Trump called her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping."



Her name is Alicia Machado. #DebateNightpic.twitter.com/0wrISjJe6z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2016

Despite the mockery of Trump on Sunday, sumo star Asanoyama actually weighs in considerably heavier at around 390lb.

Earlier in his trip, the US leader had taken the chance to enjoy a sport beloved by him and Japanese PM Abe, playing a round of golf together.

More series topics are also on the agenda for the trip, with discussions on trade and North Korea expected for Monday.