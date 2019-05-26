 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump attends sumo tournament in Japan, gets brutally fat-shamed (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Published time: 26 May, 2019 18:52 Edited time: 26 May, 2019 19:11
© AFP / Brendan Smialowsk
Donald Trump took in the delights of a sumo wrestling tournament as part of his four-day trip to Japan, but some online couldn’t resist an obvious dig at the US president’s own stature.

Trump and US First Lady Melania joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, as well as a crowd of around 11,500 fans, at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday.

© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Trump also had the honor of presenting “The President’s Cup” to the winner – needing help to grapple with the mammoth 54in, 60lb trophy. 

© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

The US leader clearly enjoyed himself, tweeting that “a great time [was] had by all.”

But predictably, the opportunity proved just too much to resist for some online to have a dig at the physique of the 72-year-old president, who according to his last examination in February weighs in at 243lb.

The fat-shaming of the president is nothing new, and has been something of a running theme whenever medical examinations or his fast-food habit comes up - despite the practice being called out by sections of media.

Trump himself has famously been accused of fat-shaming former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado, allegedly branding her “Ms Piggy” after she gained weight - something Hillary Clinton seized on in her doomed presidential campaign.

Despite the mockery of Trump on Sunday, sumo star Asanoyama actually weighs in considerably heavier at around 390lb.

Earlier in his trip, the US leader had taken the chance to enjoy a sport beloved by him and Japanese PM Abe, playing a round of golf together. 

© Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Office via Kyodo via Reuters

More series topics are also on the agenda for the trip, with discussions on trade and North Korea expected for Monday.  

