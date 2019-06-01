Scantily-clad busty blonde stages Champions League pitch invasion in Madrid (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

The UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham was brought to a halt in the first half when a swimsuit-wearing busty blonde woman staged a pitch invasion.

With around 20 minutes gone and Liverpool 1-0 up thanks to an early Mohamed Salah penalty, the blonde ran onto the Wanda Metropolitano pitch pursued by stewards.

She made it to the centre circle before being apprehended and led away as TV footage cut away from the incident.

She appeared to have a message or logo emblazoned on her skimpy black swimsuit, with some reports stating that she was promoting a YouTube prank channel VitalyzdTv.

Social media users including former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore jokingly paid tribute to the security staff in catching the intruder and escorting her from the pitch.

Excellent pace from the lead steward.



pic.twitter.com/gDhG51RyZq — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 1, 2019

The action resumed shortly afterwards as Spurs sought a way back into the game.