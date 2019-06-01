 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scantily-clad busty blonde stages Champions League pitch invasion in Madrid (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 19:42 Edited time: 1 Jun, 2019 19:55
Getty Images / Matthias Hangst
The UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham was brought to a halt in the first half when a swimsuit-wearing busty blonde woman staged a pitch invasion.

With around 20 minutes gone and Liverpool 1-0 up thanks to an early Mohamed Salah penalty, the blonde ran onto the Wanda Metropolitano pitch pursued by stewards.

She made it to the centre circle before being apprehended and led away as TV footage cut away from the incident.

AFP / JAVIER SORIANO
AFP / JAVIER SORIANO
AFP / OSCAR DEL POZO

She appeared to have a message or logo emblazoned on her skimpy black swimsuit, with some reports stating that she was promoting a YouTube prank channel VitalyzdTv. 

Social media users including former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore jokingly paid tribute to the security staff in catching the intruder and escorting her from the pitch.

The action resumed shortly afterwards as Spurs sought a way back into the game.  

