'F*cking beautiful!' Flying knee KO by Russian fighter sets PFL record for fastest finish (VIDEO)
The 28-year-old featherweight, who was making his PFL debut on Thursday, not only made a big statement in the league with his record-breaking performance, but also made a strong case for knockout of the year.
READ MORE: Path cleared for Khabib to headline UFC Abu Dhabi after teammates’ suspensions commuted
As his opponent Damon Jackson of the US was cutting the distance at the very beginning of the bout, the Dagestani found the perfect moment to throw a flying knee, landing it right on Jackson's chin as he left it open making a left-hand jab.
10 seconds of perfection - the fastest stoppage in PFL history! Movlid Khaybulaev moves to 14-0. Khaybulaev earns 6 points with the 1st Round KO #PFLmma#PFL2pic.twitter.com/w2bnIsHJH5— #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) May 24, 2019
It doesn't get cleaner than that, does it?
More @ProFightLeague KOs ahead on ESPN+— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 24, 2019
▶️ https://t.co/BLaLW8ShOGpic.twitter.com/Xo5SRgi1JX
Khaybulaev also showed a touch of class as he made sure that the referee was stepping in to stop the fight, deciding not to land any more strikes on his grounded opponent.
The video of the fight quickly went viral among the MMA community, with fans and pundits praising Khaybulaev - nicknamed 'Killer' - for his outstanding performance and display of class.
Gets better with each viewing!— garret (@McTavish_G) May 24, 2019
That was fucking beautiful. Wow— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 23, 2019
Respect for not following with strikes after the fact— Edwin (@70H2_) May 24, 2019
"10 seconds of perfection" KTFO pic.twitter.com/5afx1owR13— Hey, hey ☺️ (@USAHEYUSA) May 24, 2019
Beautiful sportsmanship too— Steven Caswell (@cazman5) May 24, 2019
@Davies436@Matt_sharp24pic.twitter.com/65oONLOUnR— Kieran Baggs (@KieranBaggs) May 24, 2019
Some fans also noted that MMA fighters from Dagestan don't carry the moniker 'Killer' for nothing.
When the guys is called "Killer" in the Dagestan, this is what it is! 😎😎😎— Zezao_Trator (@Porrasssssss) May 24, 2019
Khaybulaev wasn’t the only fighter on the card representing the Russian region made famous by UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Four other fighters from Dagestan – Akhmed Aliev, Gadzhi Rabadanov, Islam Mamedov and UFC veteran Rashid Magomedov – all gained victories in their respective bouts, with Aliev, known as ‘Butcher,’ also finishing his first PFL fight in the first round (TKO, punches).