WATCH: Huge Ovechkin body check sends US rival sprawling into Russian team bench

Russian NHL superstar Alexander Ovechkin again proved one of the toughest forwards in the game as he body checked US rival Brady Skjei during the teams' world championship clash, sending him flying onto the bench.

In the third period of the quarterfinal game between Russia and USA, Skjei was skating next to the Russian bench with the puck when the Washington Capitals' leader smashed into him, sending the defender hurtling over the board and right into the Russian bench.

The US player crashed onto the Russian players’ knees with his skates flying high over the head, only to be met with a distinct lack of sympathy from the opposition team, one of whom pushed off his stray leg with disdain.

Skjei, who scored one of the three goals for team USA in Bratislava, Slovakia, quickly jumped back on his skates to re-join the battle for a semifinal spot.

The US team showed character but eventually fell to defeat against Ovechkin and Russian, who earned a hard-fought 4-3 win to set up a semifinal against Finland on Saturday.