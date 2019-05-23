 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia beats USA 4-3 to reach ice hockey world championship semi-final

Published time: 23 May, 2019 16:51 Edited time: 23 May, 2019 16:58
Russia's Kirill Kaprizov celebrates with Nikita Gusev after scoring © REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko
Russian hockey players made a confident start to their playoff campaign at the hockey world championship, knocking out the US team in the quarter-final match on Thursday.

The Russians got off to an excellent start, immediately taking control on the ice and scoring a quick goal in the beginning of the first period.

Nikita Gusev broke the deadlock right in the third minute, skillfully catching a rebound and sending the loose puck right into Cory Schneider’s net.

Mikhail Sergachev doubled his team’s lead by hammering in a powerful slap shot when Russia had a one man advantage.

Russia's Mikhail Sergachyov celebrates with teammates © REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko

The Americans cut the deficit in the second period, when Brady Skjei made a precise shot to make the score 2-1.

Kirill Kaprizov restored Russia’s two goal advantage in the beginning of the third 20-minute stretch, capitalizing on a quick two-on-one breakaway.

Americans quickly replied with a perfect shot by Noah Hanifin who made the score 3-2, reviving his team’s hopes of saving the game. However, the Americans didn’t have enough time to celebrate after Mikhail Grigorenko perfectly directed the puck into opponent’s net, upsetting Schneider for the fourth time during the match.

Alex Debrincat scored for the USA, making the score 4-3 with less than three minutes remaining in the third period.

Alex Debrincat of the U.S. celebrates with teammates © REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko

The Americans desperately tried to tie the game but all their efforts were in vain and Russia progress to the semi-final.

