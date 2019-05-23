Russia beats USA 4-3 to reach ice hockey world championship semi-final

Russian hockey players made a confident start to their playoff campaign at the hockey world championship, knocking out the US team in the quarter-final match on Thursday.

The Russians got off to an excellent start, immediately taking control on the ice and scoring a quick goal in the beginning of the first period.

READ MORE: Ovie the goalie? Ovechkin makes glove save to rescue teammate from flying puck (VIDEO)

Nikita Gusev broke the deadlock right in the third minute, skillfully catching a rebound and sending the loose puck right into Cory Schneider’s net.

Mikhail Sergachev doubled his team’s lead by hammering in a powerful slap shot when Russia had a one man advantage.

The Americans cut the deficit in the second period, when Brady Skjei made a precise shot to make the score 2-1.

Kirill Kaprizov restored Russia’s two goal advantage in the beginning of the third 20-minute stretch, capitalizing on a quick two-on-one breakaway.

🚨 Gusev ➡️ Kaprizov odd man rush makes it 3-1 for @russiahockey Fun Fact: Gusev has had a hand in every Russia goal this game. #IIHFWorlds#RUSUSA



Stay up to the minute with game action with the IIHF App:  https://t.co/PDQtNtuJxc ▶️ https://t.co/yImldTg3TUpic.twitter.com/xlgWFJSiFw — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 23, 2019

Americans quickly replied with a perfect shot by Noah Hanifin who made the score 3-2, reviving his team’s hopes of saving the game. However, the Americans didn’t have enough time to celebrate after Mikhail Grigorenko perfectly directed the puck into opponent’s net, upsetting Schneider for the fourth time during the match.

Alex Debrincat scored for the USA, making the score 4-3 with less than three minutes remaining in the third period.

The Americans desperately tried to tie the game but all their efforts were in vain and Russia progress to the semi-final.